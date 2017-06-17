  1. Sport
British and Irish Lions 2017: Who will Warren Gatland pick for the first Test against New Zealand?

All players have now played and based on Gatland's decisions this looks to be the team for the first Test

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Maori All Blacks

  • 1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10

    Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands.

  • 2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10

    Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane.

  • 3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10

    Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try.

  • 4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10

    Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness.

  • 5/15 George North – 6 out of 10

    One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out.

  • 6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10

    Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side.

  • 7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10

    His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on.

  • 8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10

    He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead.

  • 9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10

    Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to.

  • 10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10

    Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break.

  • 11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10

    Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it.

  • 12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10

    A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must.

  • 13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10

    The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy.

  • 14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10

    Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles.

  • 15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10

    Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter.

Gatland has some big decisions to make ahead of the first Test

With only seven days to go until the British and Irish Lions walk out at Eden Park to face New Zealand in the first Test, Warren Gatland has given a very good idea of who will be named in his starting XV.

The Lions won 32-10 against the Maori All Blacks in what is traditionally accepted as the ‘unofficial fourth Test’ but struggled to take their chances until the hosts were reduced to 14 men, during which time Gatland’s side scored two tries.

Leigh Halfpenny’s boot proved once again what a reliable weapon the Lions have in him as Gatland fielded as close to the Test XV as he has so far.

The likes of Ben Te’o and Jonathan Davies impressed, as did captain-for-a-day Peter O’Mahony, who has put his hand up for the armband for the Test side should Warburton not start.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see who Gatland is leaning towards for his starting XV.

