With only seven days to go until the British and Irish Lions walk out at Eden Park to face New Zealand in the first Test, Warren Gatland has given a very good idea of who will be named in his starting XV.

The Lions won 32-10 against the Maori All Blacks in what is traditionally accepted as the ‘unofficial fourth Test’ but struggled to take their chances until the hosts were reduced to 14 men, during which time Gatland’s side scored two tries.

Leigh Halfpenny’s boot proved once again what a reliable weapon the Lions have in him as Gatland fielded as close to the Test XV as he has so far.

The likes of Ben Te’o and Jonathan Davies impressed, as did captain-for-a-day Peter O’Mahony, who has put his hand up for the armband for the Test side should Warburton not start.

Scroll through the gallery at the top of the page to see who Gatland is leaning towards for his starting XV.