Warren Gatland will this week make some of the biggest decisions of his career, and it could go a long way to deciding if the British and Irish Lions go on to beat the All Blacks for the first time in 46 years.

Gatland will on Thursday announce his squad that will face New Zealand in the first Test at Auckland’s Eden Park, and while the bulk of the team looks to have been decided, he has four key problem areas that remain a mystery.

The Kiwi has been keen to keep some of his tactical decisions up his sleeve, but he will no longer be able to contain those come this weekend when the much-anticipated Test series finally gets underway.

With the front-row looking nailed on the be formed of Mako Vunipola, Jamie George and Tadhg Furlong , Gatland can at least tick off one area in his side, with Jack McGrath, Ken Owens and Kyle Sinckler likely to be named among the replacements.

The half-back pairing also looks like a done deal, with Conor Murray a certainty to start at scrum-half while Owen Farrell is likely to get the nod in the 10 shirt, having recovered from injury this week. However, that’s about as sure at Gatland can be right now, and the head coach will spend the next 48 hours ahead of his squad selection mulling over some of the biggest decisions of his career.

SECOND-ROW

What looked to be a forgone conclusion was blown wide open when Maro Itoje put in a man of the match performance in the weekend victory over the Maori All Blacks. George Kruis looks like the one certainty at lock, with Itoje and Alun Wyn Jones fighting over the other position. Itoje is the form lock in Europe after a dominant second half of the season, but Jones brings a wealth of experience as well as a physicality to match his younger teammate. If Itoje gets the nod, Jones is likely to be on the replacements, although Iain Henderson has given Gatland plenty of food for thought with his last two performances and should he enjoy another strong outing against the Chiefs on Tuesday, the Ulster lock could force his way in ahead of Jones.

1/15 Leigh Halfpenny – 8 out of 10 Meticulous with the boot as he successfully kicked all seven of his kicks at goal, with his only blemish a mix-up with George North that led to the Maoris try. Took a good catch when contesting an attacking high ball and looked an assured pair of hands. Getty Images

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Rarely given the chance to show what he can do with the ball in hand. Chased Davies’ second kick hard to put Lowe under pressure, and disrupted the high ball when up against Reiko Ioane. Getty Images

3/15 Jonathan Davies – 6 out of 10 Made a very good early break before skipping past the attempted tackle from James Lowe that went without reward. His two smart kicks into the Maori 22 during the same flowing move led to the 5m scrum that brought the penalty try. Getty Images

4/15 Ben Te’o – 6 out of 10 Another strong showing that was highlighted by a surging run through the gut of the Maori defensive line late in the game and immaculate defending without the ball. His Test chances probably lie in the balance though depending on Owen Farrell’s fitness. Getty Images

5/15 George North – 6 out of 10 One strong attacking run to get over the gain line, and while he was to blame for not taking the loose ball before Liam Messam’s early try, he did exceptionally well to collect the ball and break two tackles before running the ball out. Getty Images

6/15 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Sexton is growing into the tour and enjoyed another good performance that started with an early break through the line and inside offload to Tadhg Furlong. Good kicking from hand that was demonstrated when a switch-kick went into the touch within inches of the post, and is forcing his way back into the Test side. Getty Images

7/15 Conor Murray – 8 out of 10 His box-kicks were on the money again as you now expect, and the one blotch in his record was taking the ball out of the scrum when it was still going forwards. Accurate passing and good link-up with Sexton, and he also did well to wear a big hit from Tawera Kerr-Barlow early on. Getty Images

8/15 Mako Vunipola – 7 out of 10 He was his usual immovable self with the ball in hand as he did his share of the carrying, and also brought a presence in the ruck that has rarely been seen before. The standout Test loosehead. Getty Images

9/15 Jamie George – 7 out of 10 Unlucky not to have a try when the pack shoved George over the line, with the TMO ruling the footage “inconclusive”. The lineout functioned exemplary once again with a 100 per cent record, though George is happy to have so many targets to throw to. Getty Images

10/15 Tadhg Furlong – 8 out of 10 Tore opposite number Kane Hames apart in the scrum, with the Maori loosehead he was lucky not to be sent to the sin-bin when the front-row was repeatedly collapsing on his side. Carried well bar one hit when he was shoved backwards, and good supporting line on Sexton’s shoulder made an incisive break. Getty Images

11/15 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 Picked out twice for penalties in the first half, the first a needless offence for throwing the ball away after being caught in the maul. However, he fought back very well in the second half, bagging a try, and also won a penalty on the stroke of half-time when the Lions were up against it. Getty Images

12/15 George Kruis – 7 out of 10 A general when it comes to the lineout and he also put in a shift with the ball in hand. A Test must. Getty Images

13/15 Peter O’Mahony – 7 out of 10 The Munster skipper led the side by example with a very aggressive defensive display, and he also got onto the right side of referee Jaco Peyper that showed in the way they communicated. May have played his way into Test captaincy. Getty Images

14/15 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Is making the No 7 shirt his own and could be the man that forces Sam Warburton out of the side. Very good over the ball in the ruck and also put in two big tackles. AFP/Getty Images

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Not as prominent as we’ve been used to on this tour, and given the pack was always on the front foot, that was something of a surprise. Played well defensively though and still a nailed-on Test starter. Getty Images

BACK-ROW

The Lions look like they will head into the first Test without their tour captain, Sam Warburton, in what would be an incredibly bold move by Gatland. Warburton came into the tour recovering from a knee injury, and his recovery was not helped when he picked up a knock to his ankle in the first match in New Zealand. Peter O’Mahony looks to have earned the blindside flanker role and, potentially, the Test captaincy after leading the side against the Maori, while Sean O’Brien’s form is likely to see him selected ahead of Warburton, with Taulupe Faletau a certainty at No 8. This would likely leave Warburton among the replacements, although the versatile CJ Stander will also have hopes of a place in the matchday squad.

Sam Warburton scored a try for the Lions and looks ready to start the first Test against the All Blacks ( Getty )

CENTRE

It looks as though Ben Te’o and Jonathan Davies will be selected for the first Test in the centre, the former due to his three impressive performances since touching down in New Zealand and the latter for his strong showing against the Maori, not to mention his fantastic end-of-year form with the Scarlets. However, Gatland may yet spring a surprise by naming Farrell at inside centre in order to bring in Johnny Sexton at fly-half. If he does so, Gatland will need to make the tricky decision to select either Te’o or Davies at 13, while Jonathan Joseph’s omission from the squad against the Chiefs also suggests that the England centre could be in the mix.

Davies has played himself into a Test spot ( Getty Images)

BACK THREE

Two of the three positions look to have been filled by Anthony Watson and Leigh Halfpenny on the right wing and at full-back respectively. However, the left wing berth remains wide open, partly due to George North’s lack of form on the tour and partly due to the fact that we have not seen an awful lot of Elliot Daly or Liam Williams. The pair will get one last run-out against the Chiefs on Tuesday, and don’t be surprised to see whoever performs better out of the two hauled off early and starting the Test. Then again, Gatland has faith in North, and if he can rekindle his 2013 form, the head coach would be a fool to leave him out.