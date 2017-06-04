The British and Irish Lions will never again have to deal with the lack of preparation that has hindered their start to the tour of New Zealand this year should talks over the new global rugby season reach a successful conclusion, but tour manager John Spencer believes that the prospect of an agreement remains some way off.

On a day where the Lions were greeted with a spectacular Maori welcome at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, the location of the declaration of British sovereignty over New Zealand in 1840, with the squad facing three challenges from a local tribe before they performed a Powhiri for the touring party, all of which took place in glorious sunshine overlooking the picturesque Bay of Islands.

“It was good,” captain Sam Warburton said afterwards. We’ve had quite a few Maori welcomes in 2011 for the World Cup and when Wales toured here last summer, but that was like nothing I’ve experienced before. That was brilliant.

“The day and the setting made it even more special. Off the rugby field, that was probably one of the best experiences I’ve had. All the players came out of there in awe really.”

The Lions were greeted with a spectacular Maori welcome

Part of the Lions’ responsibilities on this tour is to give back to the community and show their reputation in the best light possible, and the players did exactly that in performing all four of their choir songs back to the Maoris in a sign of respect and to offer an insight into their own differing culture, having performed Jerusalem, Calon Lan, Highland Cathedral and Fields of Athenry to demonstrate the languages used by all four home nations.

Tour manager Spencer, a Lions veteran of the successful 1971 tour of New Zealand that to this day remains the only series victory over the All Blacks, admitted that Sunday’s ceremony was like nothing he had seen before. “We were expecting it,” he added. “We were warned about it at home, and we were very determined to come here to show our respect and our friendship, which are two of the core values which we value very highly.”

The Maori Warriors arrive on a waka to welcome the British & Irish Lions

But attentions quickly turned back to the main matters at hand and the attempt to end the 46-year wait for a series win on these shores that got off to a successful yet disappointing start on Saturday in the form of the 13-7 victory over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians. It was a match where the Lions completely underwhelmed, though much of that was down to the issues of playing 72 hours after landing from a two-day flight as well as having less time than Warren Gatland wanted to prepare his team for the tour.

The Lions were unable to gain the additional week that they wanted before jetting out to New Zealand, given the domestic finals were scheduled for that weekend, while the New Zealand Rugby Union would not budge on the agreed schedule that had the Lions playing on the first Saturday after their arrival.

1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

With talks already underway about how the Lions will fit into the new global season, Spencer believes that there will not be a future tour where a similar scenario occurs, although World Rugby’s recent claim that the final agreement is close was dismissed by the Lions tour manager who said there is still plenty of work to do.

“Well negotiations for the new global calendar are really only in their infancy and we're just going to have to be a part of those negotiations,” Spencer explained.

“Look at the Lions tour. Look how huge it is. I don't like the word 'brand' but look what a creed it is, what a concept it is. We'll enjoy ourselves but I think the people in New Zealand, from what I've seen over the last three or four days, are happy to have us here. They're looking forward to it, it's a real sporting challenge.

“I think there is a long way to go. They've decided that they want to reduce matches and they've decided that they want a different length to the season, that sort of thing, but they've decided that they want other things. Now we want to be in those negotiations to put forward our point but there's no anger here, it's purely one of negotiation and trying to get other people to understand how great the Lions tour is.

“It mustn't be lost. There’s no way the Lions tour can be lost because this is one of the things that inspires rugby around the world and inspires young people in particular.”