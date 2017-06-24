The British and Irish Lions face the All Blacks in the first Test at Eden Park in Auckland for the first time in 12 years as they look to banish the memories of the ill-fated 2005 tour. Follow the latest here.

What time does it start?

The All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions first Test kicks off at 08:35 BST [19:35 local time] on Saturday 24 June.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 07:30 BST.

Teams:

New Zealand: Ben Smith; Israel Dagg, Ryan Crotty, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Kieran Read.

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Anton Lienert-Brown.

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams; Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Elliot Daly; Owen Farrell, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadh Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis; Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Maro itoje, Sam Warburton, Rhys Webb, Johnny Sexton, Leigh Halfpenny,