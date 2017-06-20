  1. Sport
British and Irish Lions vs Chiefs live: Latest score, what time does it start, what TV channel can I watch it on?

Live Blog

Follow the latest from the Waikato Stadium in Hamilton

The British and Irish Lions face their final warm-up game before taking on the All Blacks against the Chiefs as the squad is given one last chance to impress in an effort to force their way into the side for the first Test. Follow the latest here.

  • Chiefs vs British and Irish Lions kicks-off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST]
  • Rory Best captains the side with Sam Warburton absent
  • Most of the Test side rested by coach Warren Gatland
  • Elliot Daly and Liam Williams looking to press Test claims
  • Chiefs missing nine players due to international call-ups

Follow the live action below...

33 mins: A series of knock-ons ends with a Lions penalty and Biggar swiftly kicks to the corner as the Lions look to end this before half-time.
30 mins: This is more of the attacking rugby the Lions were wanting as Haskell makes a get break through the middle. Laidlaw is on his shoulder but he doesn't see him and can't release the ball when he does.
24 mins: TRY LIONS!
 
Williams makes a fine step to beat one defender before Nowell takes over. The ball is recycled and the Lions work it into the centre. Biggar then gets over the gainline well before Nowell picks up, spots the gap and crashes over. Biggar adds the extras. 13-3.
23 mins: Haskell and Marler are about to come back on, but not before one final scrum, which the Lions win before Lawes is turned over in the subsequent attack. 
20 mins: But the Lions concede the penalty for offside and Donald - who won the 2011 World Cup with New Zealand - slots the ball between the posts. 6-3.
19 mins: Laidlaw gets his box-kick charged down but some incredibly brave defending at the feet of the on-rushing Chiefs sees the danger cleared - for now. 
17 mins: Incidentally, only Halfpenny - who is yet to miss a kick - has a better record than him this tour of all the kickers.
16 mins: The Lions have done brilliantly since going down to 14 and they win another penalty, this time kickable. And Biggar obliges. 6-0. 
13 mins: Brilliant work, initially by Stander who vaults the drive and somehow keeps his feet, as the Lions win the put in at the scrum. And it's a great scrum by the Lions! Jared Payne joined it with Haskell off the field after being subbed for Dell. 
12 mins: Lions newbee Allan Dell comes on as a specialist replacement after Marler's yellow just days after leaving Scotland's tour of Australia to join the squad. Chiefs kick for the corner as they push for a try against the 14 men.
... it looks like this could be a yellow. Marler shoulder charges him in a terrible display of a lack of discipline. Marler heads to the bin - only the second yellow of the tour. Totally unnecessary from the Harlequin. 
11 mins: The Chiefs are so far having difficulty breaking through the gainline but a burst from Toni Pulu has opened the Lions defence. Joe Marler smashes an opponent off the ball and now we're looking to the TMO...
8 mins: The Lions waste the chance though after a poor pass is knocked on by Williams but we go back for the penalty which Biggar converts. 3-0.
6 mins: Nowell breaks through a series of tackles and suddenly the Lions have territory and posession on the edge of the Chiefs' 22.
... but the Lions steal it and clear away well. Great steal by Lawes. Then from the resulting lineout Tipuric turns over the Chiefs expertly.
1 min: Elliot Daly puts in a huge hit from kick off but the Lions have already given away a penalty after Robbie Henshaw tackled in the air. Stephen Donald kicks to touch and the Chiefs have a lineout (which they've only put three people into) inside the Lions 22.
Dan Biggar sends the ball high into the Hamilton night and we are off!
And now time for another version of the Haka from the Chiefs
Rory Best leads out the Lions and becomes the fifth player to do so this tour.
What that means is hopefully we will have two teams desperate to put on a bit of a show. The midweek team has generally been the try-scoring, defence-abandoning side, compared to the gritty, defensive weekend team. It has usually ended in defeat so far though...

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at Waikato Stadium at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST] on Wednesday.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 08:00 BST.

Teams:

Chiefs:  Shaun Stevenson; Toni Pulu, Tim Nanai-Williams, Johnny Faauli, Solomon Alaimalo; Stephen Donald, Finlay Christie; Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Liam Polwart, Nepo Laulala; Dominic Bird, Michael Allardyce; Mitchell Brown, Lachlan Boshier, Tin Sanders.

Replacements: Hika Elliot, Aidan Ross, Atu Moli, Liam Messam, Mitchell Karpik, Jonathan Taumateine, Luteru Laulala, Chase Tiatia

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams; Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly; Dan Biggar, Greig Laidlaw; Joe Marler, Rory Best, Dan Cole; Iain Henderson, Courtney Lawes; James Haskell, Justin Tipuric, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Allan Dell, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Davies, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour.

