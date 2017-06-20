The British and Irish Lions face their final warm-up game before taking on the All Blacks against the Chiefs as the squad is given one last chance to impress in an effort to force their way into the side for the first Test. Follow the latest here.

Chiefs vs British and Irish Lions kicks-off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST]

Rory Best captains the side with Sam Warburton absent

Most of the Test side rested by coach Warren Gatland

Elliot Daly and Liam Williams looking to press Test claims

Chiefs missing nine players due to international call-ups

Follow the live action below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at Waikato Stadium at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST] on Wednesday.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 08:00 BST.

Teams:

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson; Toni Pulu, Tim Nanai-Williams, Johnny Faauli, Solomon Alaimalo; Stephen Donald, Finlay Christie; Siegfried Fisi’ihoi, Liam Polwart, Nepo Laulala; Dominic Bird, Michael Allardyce; Mitchell Brown, Lachlan Boshier, Tin Sanders.

Replacements: Hika Elliot, Aidan Ross, Atu Moli, Liam Messam, Mitchell Karpik, Jonathan Taumateine, Luteru Laulala, Chase Tiatia

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams; Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly; Dan Biggar, Greig Laidlaw; Joe Marler, Rory Best, Dan Cole; Iain Henderson, Courtney Lawes; James Haskell, Justin Tipuric, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Kristian Dacey, Allan Dell, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Davies, Finn Russell, Tommy Seymour.