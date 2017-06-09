The British and Irish Lions squad went through their final training session ahead of this Saturday’s game against the Crusaders at AMI Stadium, before taking the free time available to them to venture out around the town of Christchurch.

What they saw was a city still displaying the damage it suffered in the 2011 Canterbury Earthquake, a disaster that claimed the lives of 185 people and left the region on its knees.

The Christchurch Cathedral remains heavily damaged, while large areas of the city where buildings once stood are now either car parks or work sites. There are also memorials and tribute to remember those who died, and they provide stark reminders of what the area has been through over the last few years.

Back on the rugby front, the Lions are preparing for what will be the toughest of the five games in which they face Super Rugby opposition. The Crusaders have won all 14 matches they have played this season, and are the most successful side to have featured in the tournament.

The Lions’ cause has been made all the more tougher given they suffered defeat last time out, and head coach Warren Gatland has selected a side that look similar to what his expected Test line-up will be, although captain Sam Warburton has been sidelined by an ankle injury that is not thought to be serious.