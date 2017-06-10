The British and Irish Lions ended the Crusaders’ unbeaten streak this season after inflicting a 12-3 defeat on the Canterbury side in a close and gritty affair at AMI Stadium.

Four penalties from fly-half Owen Farrell proved to be enough to see the Lions home and give them their second victory on the tour, having beaten the Provincial Barbarians last weekend and suffering a defeat by the Blues at Eden Park on Wednesday.

The Crusaders could only reply through a lone Richie Mo’unga penalty, as the sheer doggedness of the Lions defence kept them away from the whitewash, and for a side who have averaged 37 points per game this season, that is quite an accolade.

The squad now fly to Dunedin on Sunday ahead of Tuesday night’s match against the Otago Highlanders, which will be the Lions’ fourth game of the series and leave them with just two more matches before the Test series starts with the All Blacks.

The only unnerving moment for those in attendance at the match on Saturday was not anything to do with the game, but the tremor that took place after the game when a 4.1 earthquake was reported to have taken place roughly 15km away from Christchurch.