Warren Gatland named his squad for Tuesday’s match against the Highlanders on Sunday evening where there was a welcome return for captain Sam Warburton, having missed the weekend encounter with the Crusaders.

The squad travelled down from Christchurch to Dunedin on Sunday, and upon their arrival, Gatland named a new side that shows 15 changes for the match against the Otago Super Rugby side at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

With Warburton back, he now has a chance to prove his fitness ahead of the first Test against the All Blacks on 24 June, though he may have to double up and play against the New Zealand Maori as well on Saturday.

However, there was bad news on the fitness of Stuart Hogg, with the full-back needing to see a specialist on the cheek injury that he suffered at the hands of one of his own teammates, Conor Murray, when he ran into the scrum-halves elbow while chasing his own kick.

Gatland confirmed that Hogg’s condition will be known fully over the course of the next two days.