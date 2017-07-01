The British and Irish Lions kept their hopes of defeating the All Blacks alive with a 24-21 last-gasp victory in Saturday’s second Test at Westpac Stadium in a highly controversial and incident-packed encounter in Wellington.

The Lions did not lead the match until the 78th minute, but plenty had gone before Owen Farrell’s match-winning penalty that sparked wild celebrations among the thousands of travelling supporters.

All Blacks’ fly-half Beauden Barrett kicked the home side into the lead in the 20th minute, but just five minutes later, Sonny Bill Williams was sent-off for a high shoulder charge on Anthony Watson and New Zealand were reduced to 14 men.

Farrell started to trade penalties with Barrett with the scores locked at 9-9 at half-time, but the reigning world champions took full advantage after the break of the Lions’ poor discipline to kick their way into an 18-9 lead, while Mako Vunipola was sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous clear-out on Barrett just three minutes after hitting him with a late tackle.

But the Lions hit back emphatically with a try through Taulupe Faletau, and while Barrett landed his seventh penalty to extend the advantage to 21-14, a second try through Conor Murray allowed Farrell to level the scores with a conversion, before striking the match-winning penalty.