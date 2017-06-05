The British and Irish Lions named their squad for the clash against Super Rugby side the Blues on Monday as they prepared for their second match of the tour of New Zealand.

Following a “special” day at Waitangi Treaty Ground where they enjoyed a traditional Maori welcome from 400 tribesmen and women, the squad flew back to Auckland to begin preparations for their first match against a Super Rugby side.

After naming Wales hooker Ken Owens as his captain for the game, head coach Warren Gatland explained that his side need to start improving week by week after adjusting to their rigorous schedule in New Zealand before taking on the All Blacks in three weeks’ time.

Gatland made 15 changes to his starting line-up, with six players who began the 13-7 win over the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians last Saturday being named among the replacements.

It means that just four players are yet to be selected by Gatland, with Sean O’Brien, Conor Murray, Jonathan Davies and George North yet to see any playing time.

However, Gatland insisted that they will be ready to play in the third tour match against the Crusaders next Saturday.