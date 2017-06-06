The day before the British and Irish Lions’ second tour match against the Blues, the fallout from Warren Gatland’s angry reaction to a question about ‘Warrenball’ remains a firm talking point here in Auckland, with his assistant Rob Howley dismissing the label as meaningless.

Howley will be tasked with getting the back line firing on all cylinders against the Blues, who will be the first of five Super Rugby sides that the Lions face over the next three weeks.

The Welshman brushed off claims of playing to Gatland’s style to the detriment of attacking rugby, and he vowed to try and play expansive running rugby when the Lions return to the pitch at Eden Park on Wednesday.

The squad went through their final training session on Tuesday ahead of the game at North Harbour Stadium, while the Blues confirmed that Sonny Bill Williams will be fit to face the Lions in his effort to make the All Blacks squad in the three-Test series later this month.

The All Blacks will name their squad for the series – as well as the New Zealand Maori side that takes on the Lions a week on Saturday – on Thursday this week.