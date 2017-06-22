After keeping a number of selection tricks up his sleeve, Warren Gatland finally showed his hand by naming his British and Irish Lions side for the first Test against the All Blacks this Saturday, the biggest of which saw Liam Williams named at full-back ahead of Leigh Halfpenny.

Choosing to leave tour captain Sam Warburton out of his starting line-up, Gatland will turn to forward Peter O’Mahony to lead his side against the reigning world champions, but it was his decisions behind the scrum that really caught the eye.

Gatland rewarded both Williams and Elliot Daly for their impressive performances in last Tuesday’s 34-6 victory over the Chiefs, with Halfpenny named among the replacements and George North missing out on the squad completely. The head coach explained on Thursday that his thinking behind the decision stemmed from Williams’ display in Hamilton, and he now hopes that the 26-year-old rewards him for his show of faith with a strong performance in the first Test at Eden Park.

Lions tours to New Zealand: the most iconic photos through the years

The decision to play Williams at full-back was all the more surprising given that Gatland last week claimed that he sees him as a wing rather than a 15, but his ability to bring himself into the action convinced Gatland to select him rather than the more reliable Halfpenny.

“I said in my opinion I think wing is his best position,” Gatland said. “He can get involved in the game a lot. But I’ve also been consistent in saying selection would come down to form and the players who played on Tuesday night would still have an opportunity to go and impress.

Lions tours to New Zealand: the most iconic photos through the years







1/38 1977 | NZ Jnrs 9 Lions 19 | Mudmen. Lions forwards Allan Martin, Phil Orr, Moss Keane, and Fran Cotton are covered head-to-toe in the Wellington mud as they wait for in a line-out at Athletic Park. The weather would greatly add to the challenge faced by the tourists, with unusually high rainfall for the entirety of the three months invariably falling in the towns where the Lions had their twenty-five games, adding to the siege mentality engendered by the grueling schedule and largely limiting the chances of their quick-fire backs to express their creativity Colorsport / Colin Elsey

2/38 1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions captain Gavin Hastings faces down the Haka in a manner that would be impossible today, before the opening test match at Christchurch Colorsport

3/38 1971 | 2nd Test: NZ 22 Lions 12 | Gareth Edwards, under pressure from Sid Going and Ian Kirkpatrick, dive-passes to half-back partner Barry John Colorsport / Peter Bush

4/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Lions prop Graham Rowntree sports a bloodied ear during another heavy defeat in the final test COLORSPORT

5/38 1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Gavin Hastings and Rory Underwood are devastated after the heavy loss in the deciding test Colorsport

6/38 2005 1st Test: NZ 21 Lions 3 | Captain Brian O'Driscoll in agony as he is attended by team doctor James Robson after the infamous spear tackle by opposite captain Tana Umaga, and Keven Mealamu COLORSPORT

7/38 1993 | Waikato 38 Lions 10 | Current Lions head coach Warren Gatland scrums down for Waikato during a famous victory for the North Island club in the midweek before the deciding final test match. The hooker also scored a try COLORSPORT

8/38 1977 | North Auckland 7 Lions 18 | Ian McGeechan, one of the greatest figures in the history of the Lions as a player and a coach, crosses for a try at Okara Park, Whangarei Colorsport / Colin Elsey

9/38 1983 | Willie John McBride – perhaps the greatest figure in Lions history after five tours as a player including victories in New Zealand and South Africa - talks to the press after a training session in his tour manager role, as some local school girls looking on Colorsport / Colin Elsey

10/38 1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Jon Preston rounds full back Hastings to score one of the All Blacks three tries Colorsport

11/38 1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions scrum-half Dewi Morris can not believe that Australian referee Brian Kinsey has awarded the All Blacks the penalty in the dying moments that Grant Fix would duly kick to win the game Colorsport

12/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Rory Underwood dives over for the Lions only try of the game as they secure a victory to level the series Colorsport

13/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Nick Popplewell charges through the All Black defence, with a young Martin Johnson in support Colorsport / Colin Elsey

14/38 1971 | Pre-departure training session in Eastbourne | 2017 tour manager John Spencer (right) looks on with Gerald Davies as David Duckham passes the ball Colorsport / Colin Elsey

15/38 1983 | 3rd Test: NZ 15 Lions 8 | All Black forwards Andy Haden and Murray Mexted battle the Lions in the wet at Dunedin's Carisbrook COLORSPORT/Elsey

16/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Captain Gavin Hastings carrying the team mascot, followed by Brian Moore, as he runs out for the second test at Wellington COLORSPORT

17/38 1977 | Training session at Westport | Hooker Bobby Windsor practices his line-out throwing surrounded by hordes of school children during practice before the game against West Coast-Buller COLORSPORT/Elsey

18/38 1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Tony Neary runs out for the Lions, followed by Bill Beaumont and Graham Price, at Auckland's Eden Park, with an opportunity to tie the series with a victory Colorsport / Colin Elsey

19/38 1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Lions captain Phil Bennett is swamped by All Blacks tacklers in the final test, a suitable illustration of the pressure he was under both on and off the field during this tour. Despite all the obstacles they faced and eventually losing 3-1, the Lions came extremely close to winning this series. They lost the first test through an opportunist breakaway try, won the second, dominated forward possession in the third whilst conspiring to lose, and went down by just a single point in the final game COLORSPORT

20/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Scrum-half David Loveridge breaks with plenty of teammates in support Colorsport / Colin Elsey

21/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | [l-r] Geoff Old, Andy Haden, and Murray Mexted celebrate the All Blacks 4-0 series victory Colorsport / Colin Elsey

22/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Bill Beaumont is surrounded by All Blacks as he scrambles for the ball at Lancaster Park COLORSPORT/Elsey

23/38 2005 | Prince William watches a training session with tour manager Bill Beaumont before the second test. COLORSPORT

24/38 1983 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 0 | Fly half Wayne Smith, currently assistant coach of the All Blacks, leaves David Irwin floundering during the second test at Wellington Colorsport / Colin Elsey

25/38 2005 | Otago 19 Lions 13 | Shane Williams and his Lions teammates before kick-off in Dunedin colorsport

26/38 2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Jason Robinson is smashed backwards by Dan Carter and an All Black teammate COLORSPORT

27/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Winger Stu Wilson on the way to scoring the first try of his hat-trick - breaking Ian Kirkpatrick's record for test tries in the process - in the emphatic All Black victory in the final test Colorsport / Colin Elsey

28/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Rico Gear scores the final try of the series. Remarkably it is the twelfth in the three games for the home side COLORSPORT

29/38 1983 | Stash! Ireland fly-half Ollie Campbell shows off his Bukta kit bag prior to departure in 1983 Colorsport / Colin Elsey

30/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level COLORPSORT/Elsey

31/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level COLORPSORT/Elsey

32/38 1977 | Lions 45 West Coast-Buller 0 | Lions players huddle under towels in the team bus as there were no changing rooms at the ground to shower in after the wet and muddy game at Westport COLORSPORT/Elsey

33/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Peter Whiting stands over Lions lock Gordon Brown after punching him to the ground in the first line-out of the game Colorsport / Peter Bush

34/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | The captains, Colin Meads of the All Blacks and John Dawes of the Lions, lead their teams out for the final test at Auckland's Eden Park, with the Lions leading the series 2-1 Colorsport / Peter Bush

35/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | The All Blacks celebrate – the late Jerry Collins in a Lions jersey - with the series trophy after completing the heaviest whitewash over the Lions in their history COLORSPORT

36/38 1993 | The Lions squad gather in their blazers prior to departure COLORSPORT

37/38 2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Tempers flare during the Lions' heavy defeat in Wellington COLORSPORT

38/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Lions captain John Dawes, alongside tour manager Doug Smith, addresses the crowd after securing the series victory with a 13-all draw. It was the Lions' first overall triumph in New Zealand after seven attempts, and remains the sole victorious tour; in the four subsequent trips they have won only two of the fourteen tests played Colorsport / Peter Bush

“He [Williams] did that. He was elusive, he caused the Chiefs a lot of damage, he played well and so he has been given an opportunity at 15.”

The All Blacks head coach, Steve Hansen, made a few surprising calls of his own with his selection of Ryan Crotty at outside centre and Waisake Naolo on the wing, with the influential Julian Savea missing out despite his incredible tally of 47 tries in 53 appearances. Hansen was able to at least recall captain Kieran Read to his side after the No 8 recovered from a broken thumb, but Gatland may be buoyed by the decision to leave out try machine Savea.

It could help his chances of ending the Lions’ 46-year wait to beat the All Blacks across a Test series, something that the Kiwi opened up about with his memories of that famous 1971 tour and how it changed his perception in rugby union, not to mention how it also demonstrates the scale of the challenge ahead of his squad.

“I thought rugby was invented in New Zealand growing up,” he said. “I didn't think the All Blacks could ever be beaten. It did have a big impact on me, it was the first time I realised the game was played in other parts of the world.

“It's times 11 the Lions have been to New Zealand, it's only once before they've won. It is tough because you're putting a group of players together in such a short period.”

Much of these hopes will lie on his side’s ability to put points past the All Blacks. Warburton has previously said that the Lions will need to score over 20 points in each game to beat the three-time Rugby World Cup winners, and Gatland believes he has seen the right signs to achieve that over the six warm-up matches, most notably in the wins over the Maori All Blacks and the Crusaders.

Warren Gatland decided to leave captain Sam Warburton out of the starting line-up (Getty)



“We squeezed the life out of those two teams and we won't stop being aggressive defensively,” he added. “We've created opportunities, early on the tour we weren't finishing, but on Tuesday we started to do that.

“I think we've played some lovely rugby. We struggled at the start of the tour, but we've scored nine to three tries in the last four games. I can't fault the players if we're getting some success by dominating up front.

“We're not going to be talked into playing Barbarian-type rugby when we've got certain weapons we can use to our advantage, and that's being smart about how you play.

“Hopefully we can be strong at set-piece and strong defensively at the weekend, and when the opportunities arise we can get in behind the All Blacks and finish the opportunities we create.”

The Lions will also have a strong bench to call upon if the game remains a tight affair in the closing stages. The likes of Warburton, Halfpenny and Johnny Sexton are sure to be introduced at some point during the Test, with Gatland admitting that Wednesday’s team selection meeting with his coaches provided “good healthy debate”.

Sam Warburton will start Saturday's Test on the bench (Getty)

One of his big decisions was to show faith with Alun Wyn Jones for his performance against the Crusaders, with Maro Itoje left on the replacements’ bench despite playing a starring role in the win over the Maori. Jones will bring valuable experience and leadership, although Gatland interestingly decided not to give him the captaincy as he did in Warburton’s absence in 2013 for the final Lions Test against Australia.

Itoje may feel hard-done by, but he will still play a valuable role in coming off the bench as well as covering both the second-row and blindside flanker, should he be needed in the back-row. However, for now Gatland will stick with three-time tourist Jones, even if he could not do the same with Warburton.