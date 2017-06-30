The British and Irish Lions take on the All Blacks in the must-win second Test of their tour of New Zealand. The tourists take on Steven Hansen’s side at Wellington’s Westpac Stadium in need of a victory if they’re to avoid a series defeat.
What time does it start?
The All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions second Test kicks off at 08:35 BST [19:35 local time] on Saturday 1 July.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 07:30 BST.
Teams
New Zealand: I Dagg; W Naholo, A Lienert-Brown, S B Williams, R Ioane; B Barrett, A Smith; J Moody, C Taylor, O Franks, B Retallick, S Whitelock, J Kaino, S Cane, K Read (capt).
Replacements: N Harris, W Crockett, C Faumuina, S Barrett, A Savea, TJ Perenara, A Cruden, N Laumape.
British and Irish Lions: L Williams (Wales); A Watson (England), J Davies (Wales), O Farrell (England), E Daly (England); J Sexton (Ireland), C Murray (Ireland); M Vunipola (England), J George (England), T Furlong (Ireland), M Itoje (England), A W Jones (Wales), S Warburton (Wales, capt), S O'Brien (Ireland), T Faletau (Wales).
Replacements: K Owens (Wales), J McGrath (Ireland), K Sinckler (England), C Lawes (England), CJ Stander (Ireland), R Webb (Wales), B Te'o (England), J Nowell (England).
Referee: Jerome Garces (France).
Assistant referees: Romain Poite (France) and Jaco Peyper (South Africa).
