The British and Irish Lions must win their second Test against the All Blacks if they are to keep their hopes alive to winning the three-Test series in New Zealand. Follow the latest here.
- All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 08:35 BST [19:35 local time]
- Second Test takes place at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington
- Sam Warburton returns to captain Lions
- Maro Itoje and Johnny Sexton both start
- All Blacks make two changes with Anton Lienert-Brown and Waisake Naholo starting
Follow the live action below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
What time does it start?
The All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 08:35 BST [19:35 local time] on Saturday 1 July.
Where can I watch it?
The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 07:30 BST.
Teams:
New Zealand: Israel Dagg; Waisake Naholo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Kieran Read.
Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Ngani Laumape.
British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje; Sam Warburton, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te’o, Jack Nowell.
- More about:
- British And Irish Lions Tour
- New Zealand rugby