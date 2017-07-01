The British and Irish Lions must win their second Test against the All Blacks if they are to keep their hopes alive to winning the three-Test series in New Zealand. Follow the latest here.

All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 08:35 BST [19:35 local time]

Second Test takes place at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington

Sam Warburton returns to captain Lions

Maro Itoje and Johnny Sexton both start

All Blacks make two changes with Anton Lienert-Brown and Waisake Naholo starting

Live Updates 9 hours ago [Live updates from 7.30am, Saturday 1 July]

What time does it start?

The All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 08:35 BST [19:35 local time] on Saturday 1 July.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 07:30 BST.

Teams:

New Zealand: Israel Dagg; Waisake Naholo, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Kieran Read.

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Ardie Savea, TJ Perenara, Aaron Cruden, Ngani Laumape.

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson, Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones, Maro Itoje; Sam Warburton, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Courtney Lawes, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te’o, Jack Nowell.