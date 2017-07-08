1/30 New Zealand: 15. Jordie Barrett - 8 out of 10 Received a physical welcome to the test arena as he wore to big tackles from Jonathan Davies, but showed his level-headedness to have a hand in the first two tries, catching brother Beauden’s cross-field kick to pass to Ngani Laumape before finishing the second himself. Guilty of throwing the forward pass to Savea to butcher a chance, but for his first ever Test start, this was impressive stuff. Getty

2/30 14. Israel Dagg - 6 out of 10 Relatively quiet throughout and did not come looking for the ball off his wing enough. Reliable under the high ball as you’d expect, being a natural full-back. Getty

3/30 13. Anton Lienert-Brown - 7 out of 10 On the shoulder of Laumape to collect his beauty of an offload and aware enough to release Jordie Barrett to score, and didn’t do much wrong otherwise. Getty Images

4/30 12. Ngani Laumape - 8 out of 10 A brilliant performance in what was his first start. Ran half the pitch when Jordie Barrett’s interception saved the All Blacks, and on hand to collect an offload from the same man to score the first try. Then made the surging run and magical offload to set-up the second. Getty

5/30 11. Julian Savea - 6 out of 10 Gave the Lions plenty of problems with his powerful running, but butchered a certain try in the fifth minute. Kept quiet thereafter by Watson and replaced late in the day. Getty

6/30 10. Beauden Barrett - 7 out of 10 A delight to watch with the ball in his hands as he pulled the strings to bring his backline in to play, and his cross-field kick also proved to be a brilliant tactic. However, his goal-kicking has not been good enough, and has cost the All Blacks the series. Getty

7/30 9. Aaron Smith - 7 out of 10 Much sharper this week as he bossed his pack well. Still not given much time at the breakdown, and his tactical kicking was good. Getty Images

8/30 1. Joe Moody - 7 out of 10 The battle between him and Tadhg Furlong has been one of the fascinating contests of the Test series, and he again did well to put pressure on the Irish tighthead. Getty Images

9/30 2. Codie Taylor - 6 out of 10 Struggled at the lineout as the Lions made a mess of his throw, and his carrying wasn’t quite what it’s been earlier in the series. Getty Images

10/30 3. Owen Franks - 7 out of 10 Just edged the battle with Mako Vunipola and put in a crunching tackle on Alun Wyn Jones in the first half, setting the tone for the defensive effort. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 4. Brodie Retallick - 7 out of 10 Played on the physical edge with a powerful hit on Owen Farrell, but was caught for a high tackle on Courtney Lawes that allowed Farrell to level the scores. Getty Images

12/30 5. Sam Whitelock - 7 out of 10 Did well to disrupt Lions possession as he stole the ball midway through the second half, and he also put in a solid shift defensively. Getty Images

13/30 6. Jerome Kaino - 6 out of 10 Has had an eventful series for all the wrong reasons, but this time it was his fault as his high tackle on Alun Wyn Jones earned him 10 minutes in the sin-bin. Set the tone for a hugely physical performance, and also got himself involved in a little bit of niggle with Kyle Sinckler late on. Getty Images

14/30 7. Sam Cane - 7 out of 10 Is developing a reputation for being one of the biggest nuisances in world rugby as he again gave the Lions a problem at the breakdown. Removed as the final 10 minutes began, which was a little unfortunate. Getty Images

15/30 8. Kieran Read - 7 out of 10 Guilty of giving away a penalty that Daly kicked from all of 55 metres, but he also tackled ferociously hard. Needs to get his lineout functioning properly. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: 15. Liam Williams - 7 out of 10 The full-back once again was a joy to watch running the ball back as he brought an unpredictable edge to the Lions’ game. One error late on when he knocked the ball forwards after hesitating, but on the whole his positives outweighed his negatives. Getty Images

17/30 14. Anthony Watson - 7 out of 10 Can wriggle his way out of just about any situation as he evaded Savea when under pressure, and he smartly tracked back when Jordie Barrett and Laumape broke free to intercept what would have been a try-scoring pass. Getty Images

18/30 13. Jonathan Davies - 8 out of 10 A candidate for the Lions’ player of the series as he put in a monumental effort both in attack and defence. He rattled Jordie Barrett twice with powerful tackles and tried to give the wings the chance to attack. Getty Images

19/30 12. Owen Farrell - 7 out of 10 Not his best performance by any stretch as he looked a little off-colour early on, but he deserves praise for keeping his nerve under enormous pressure to convert his four penalty efforts. Getty Images

20/30 11. Elliot Daly - 7 out of 10 Stepped up to convert an almighty penalty effort from his own half that lifted the Lions. Good work with Itoje led to an early chance for the Lions, and it was a good showing from the wing. Getty

21/30 10. Johnny Sexton - 7 out of 10 He took a lot of contact that left him rattled, bruised and nearly broken. However, he battled back from a knock to the head to continue and floated a number of nice passes to those outside him. One missed kick to touch a blemish on his record. Getty Images

22/30 9. Conor Murray - 7 out of 10 Accurate passing from the base, but could have got the ball away from the scrum a little quicker when it was going backwards. His box-kicks gave Daly and Watson plenty of chances to compete in the air. Getty Images

23/30 1. Mako Vunipola - 7 out of 10 A better showing than in Wellington as his discipline returned, and despite taking a massive hit early in the game he continued to run hard until his removal short of the hour mark. Getty Images

24/30 2. Jamie George - 6 out of 10 A good performance started to unravel midway through the second half as his lineout throws started to wobble, with the hooker being pinged twice before being replaced. Getty Images

25/30 3. Tadhg Furlong - 7 out of 10 One meaningful carry in the second half saw him bounce Aaron Smith off him, and he was steady in the scrum in an absorbing battle against Moody. Getty Images

26/30 4. Maro Itoje - 9 out of 10 A phenomenal performance as he negated the All Blacks’ driving maul, stole lineout ball and even managed to intercept a small pop pass out of nowhere. The lock looks to have the talent to be a future Lions great, and he proved here what a physical specimen he is. Getty Images

27/30 5. Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Took a couple of big tackles, though the second one proved to be an illegal one after a TMO review as Kaino’s arm caught his head. His return to cover for Sam Warburton will be questioned though, given he looked to have been knocked out. Getty Images

28/30 6. Sam Warburton - 7 out of 10 Started the match like a house on fire as he tore into anything black and also carried strongly. Took a bad whack to the head that forced him off for an HIA, and it was surprising to see him return given how groggy he looked out there. Getty Images

29/30 7. Sean O'Brien - 6 out of 10 Took a nasty blow to the shoulder when being cleared out of a ruck and although he tried to soldier on, he had to be replaced by CJ Stander at half-time. Getty Images