Rumours of the Lions' demise have been greatly exaggerated. What unfolded in Wellington on Saturday was one of the great British and Irish Lions victories of all time, and in a 24-21 victory that was littered with ill-discipline, red and yellow cards and two tries for the tourists, the series will head back to Auckland for an almighty deciding showdown.

Sonny Bill Williams will be remembered as the villain; his first-half red card leaving his side in huge trouble, and yet the Lions still nearly found a way to lose the second Test at the Westpac Stadium.

But two second half tries from Taulupe Faletau and Conor Murray were enough to nullify the 21 points from All Blacks’ fly-half Beauden Barrett, and like he has done so many times before for Saracens and England, Owen Farrell struck the winning penalty two minutes from time to keep the series alive.

Taulupe Faletau crashes over for the Lions' first try( Getty )

Steve Hansen said in midweek he has never worked with a player who has intentionally tried to hurt an opponent. He can no longer say so. A moment of stupidity from Williams left his side in the lurch for 55 minutes of a brutally tough contest, yet you have to credit referee Jerome Garces. The Frenchman immediately judged Williams’ shoulder charge to the head of Anthony Watson to be a red card offence.

Television match official George Ayoub appeared to try and talk him out of it, but Garces stuck to his guns and sent the World Cup winner back to the changing room.

Much of the pre-match build-up also centred around the weather, and windy Wellington did not disappoint. The heavens opened an hour before kick-off and made the opening 20 minutes a nightmare for both teams, with errors all over the pitch leading to numerous scrums and stoppages.

The Lions have drawn the series level at 1-1 ( Getty )

With Hansen choosing to reinforce his midfield, Jerome Kaino paid the price for Williams’ ill-discipline and Ngani Laumape entered the fray for his Test debut. As the rain eased, Barrett and Farrell began to trade blows through the boot, and as each time the former nudged the All Blacks ahead, the latter responded immediately.

But Barrett wasn’t having a solid day from the tee – far from it. He spurned three chances at goal that would have clinched the match and, in turn, the series, but the Hurricanes fly-half experienced a return of the jitters that has blighted his Super Rugby season.

With the scores level at 9-9 at half-time, Warren Gatland will have been confident his side could push on and take full advantage of the extra man.

Instead, they nearly threw it all away in 15 brainless minutes.

Tensions ran high as the game reached its conclusion ( Getty )

Gatland has been adamant that the Lions must keep their penalty countdown to single figures if they were to have any chance, but ill-discipline again engulfed them after the break and they quickly found themselves 18-9 down, with Maro Itoje and Mako Vunipola the main culprits.

Their ill-discipline was encapsulated by three minutes that Vunipola will be keen to forget.

After a late tackle on Barrett, the prop then launched himself into the fly-half fewer than 180 seconds later when the All Black lay prone at the bottom of the ruck. Garces reviewed the clash, and sent the loosehead to the sin-bin.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test







30 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs All Blacks second Test

























































1/30 Israel Dagg – 6 out of 10 Dropped the first high ball he had to field that was a sign of things to come. Struggled with the conditions and will not have expected to face so much coming his way. AFP/Getty Images

2/30 Waisake Naholo – 5 out of 10 Ran at times like a headless chicken as he followed the defenders rather than the ball. Did well to take an early cross-field kick, but suffered a head injury and didn’t return. Getty Images

3/30 Anton Lienert-Brown – 5 out of 10 Little impact on his return to the side. Had one good run in the second half but did little else of note. Getty Images

4/30 Sonny Bill Williams – 3 out of 10 Rightly sent-off for an intentional shoulder charge to the head of Watson that was meant to hurt him. First All Black to be sent-off since 1967. Getty Images

5/30 Rieko Ioane – 5 out of 10 Wasn’t given the chances to make an impact as he was in Auckland and didn’t come off his wing enough to find work. Getty Images for NZR

6/30 Beauden Barrett – 6 out of 10 Struggled with his goal kicking as he missed three penalties that ultimately cost the All Blacks the game. Passing was accurate and he swept back well when the ball was kicked in behind. Moved to full-back for the second weekend in a row. Getty Images

7/30 Aaron Smith – 6 out of 10 Wasn’t given the easy ride that he had at Eden Park, and the pressure affected his performance. His kicking was slightly off-target. Getty Images

8/30 Joe Moody – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good battle with Tadhg Furlong that left them both equal in the scrum. Didn’t carry as well as his opposite man, though his defending was good. Getty Images

9/30 Codie Taylor – 7 out of 10 Did incredibly well to soldier on after taking a knock midway through the first half and didn’t come off until the final minute. Lineout was much stronger this week and he should take credit for his throwing. Getty Images

10/30 Owen Franks – 7 out of 10 Probably edged his battle with Vunipola but his removal gave the Lions the edge in the pack. Wonder if Steve Hansen’s preference to replace both props at the same time has cost him. Getty Images for NZR

11/30 Brodie Retallick – 6 out of 10 Not as effective as the first Test as the Lions won that physicality battle. Penalised twice by Jerome Garces at the breakdown. Getty Images

12/30 Sam Whitelock – 6 out of 10 Came off second best in the battle of the second rows. Jumped well in the lineout. Getty Images

13/30 Jerome Kaino – 5 out of 10 The unfortunate casualty of Williams’ red card as he was removed to allow Ngani Laumape to fill the gap in the centres. Getty Images

14/30 Sam Cane – 7 out of 10 A presence again at the breakdown and won a penalty within 10 minutes when he got over Watson. Put in a big tackle on Farrell to make sure the centre knew he was watching him, and probably the All Blacks’ best performer. Getty Images

15/30 Kieran Read – 6 out of 10 Should take credit for running the lineout to a 90 per cent success ratio, but he was not as prominent in the loose as last weekend. Getty Images

16/30 Lions: Liam Williams – 7 out of 10 Knocked the first box-kick forwards but posed problems for the All Blacks with his strong chasing off restarts. Smart pass gave Faletau the chance to score the opening try. Getty Images

17/30 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Wore a heavy blow to the head in Sonny Bill Williams’ red-card tackle. Struggled for space as he had to cut-back on the switch twice, one of which saw him penalised when he met Sam Cane. Gaps just aren’t breaking in his favour, though made a good break late in the game. Getty Images

18/30 Jonathan Davies – 7 out of 10 Straightened the line usefully with the final play of the first half that led to a penalty. Kept his head late on to clear the ball immediately when in trouble. Getty Images

19/30 Owen Farrell – 8 out of 10 Looked much happier with the extra time he was offered at 12. Will have been relieved to see Williams depart early, and grew into the game as it wore on. While Barrett felt the pressure, Farrell missed just one conversion and kicked the match-winning penalty. Getty Images

20/30 Elliot Daly – 6 out of 10 Very quiet as the weather kept the ball away from his wing. Showed good awareness to retreat when All Blacks’ spotted space, but lengthy kick rolled dead to hurt the Lions. Getty Images

21/30 Johnny Sexton – 7 out of 10 Overcooked one kick that rolled dead but had a nice one into space that put Ioane under pressure. Began to get his trademark loop going with Farrell that brought some success, though dropped a high ball when he appeared to panic. Getty Images

22/30 Conor Murray – 7 out of 10 Given much more time on the ball though he took his time to come into the game. Took his moment brilliantly though to spot a gap and surge through to score. Getty Images

23/30 Mako Vunipola – 5 out of 10 Singled out for first penalty of the match when he collapsed the scrum, though Barrett’s poor kick let him off the hook. Lost his head when he conceded two penalties in three minutes for dangerous play. Guilty of being penalised four times. AFP/Getty Images

24/30 Jamie George – 8 out of 10 Saw two lineouts go astray but carried well, not least when his surge set Murray up for his try, and put in a huge 80 minute shift that should not be knocked at Test level. AFP/Getty Images

25/30 Tadhg Furlong – 7 out of 10 Impactful run early in the match as he took two All Blacks defenders with him in to the 22. Came off equal with Franks in an intriguing scrum battle and replaced by Kyle Sinckler midway through the second half. Getty Images

26/30 Maro Itoje – 8 out of 10 The Test match animal that the Lions have been waiting for. Phenomenal in defence as he stole the ball and disrupted All Blacks’ possession. Started like a house on fire, and he would have scored a nine had he not started leaking penalties in the second half. Getty Images

27/30 Alun Wyn Jones – 8 out of 10 Much better start to the match and rewarded Gatland for his faith in him. Delivered what was expected of him and carried much stronger this week. Looked like the Lion he is famous for in past tours. Getty Images

28/30 Sam Warburton – 7 out of 10 Good offload released Jones in the first half and dogged work at the breakdown slowed All Blacks’ ball that left opposite skipper Read frustrated. Getty Images

29/30 Sean O’Brien – 7 out of 10 Helped Sexton and Farrell by defending in-between them and carried brilliant as he took the fight to the All Blacks. Struggled to turn ball over but otherwise faultless. Getty Images

30/30 Taulupe Faletau – 8 out of 10 Popped up when it mattered most to score the first try and did exceptionally well to hold off Dagg and score. Carried well off the base. Getty Images

The game was slipping away, and yet the Lions finally clicked into gear. Exactly halfway through the second half, the Lions launched a move that took them deep into the All Blacks’ 22. They fired quick ball out left from Murray, and a lovely miss-pass from Farrell put Liam Williams into space. Rather than go himself though, the full-back unselfishly passed to Faletau, and the Welsh No 8 backed himself to take on Israel Dagg and score in the corner.

Beauden Barrett breaks free of a tackle ( Getty )

Farrell shanked the conversion, but the Lions were back in touch and although Barrett stretched the lead again when replacement prop Kyle Sinckler was offside, the tighthead would have his moment later on.

Eight minutes after the try, the hooker, Jamie George, made a lung-busting break into the All Blacks 22. The support was immediate, and that allowed Murray to go quickly down the blindside, dummy his way past TJ Perenara and have enough pace to make it over the line. Farrell landed the conversion to level the scores with just 10 minutes on the clock.

Elliot Daly attempts to avoid a tackle from Sam Cane ( Getty )

The Lions rallied once again, and Sinckler’s impact would be felt when the prop jumped to catch the ball from a high pass. His opposite number, Charlie Faumuina, tackled the Harlequin, and despite the fact that Sinckler jumped into the tackle – and proceeded to erupt in anger at the hit – Garces awarded the penalty in the Lions favour.

Farrell kicked the points from in front of the posts, and what followed were celebrations that will live long in the memory of the thousands in red that lit up the Cake Tin.

Teams

New Zealand: Israel Dagg; Waisake Naholo (Aaron Cruden, 59), Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Rieko Ioane; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith (TJ Perenara, 66); Joe Moody (Wyatt Crckett, 53), Codie Taylor (Nathan Harris, 80), Owen Franks (Charlie Faumuina, 53); Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock (Scott Barrett, 73); Jerome Kaino (Ngani Laumape, 26), Sam Cane (Ardie Savea, 64), Kieran Read.

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams, Anthony Watson (HIA jack Nowell, 25-31), Jonathan Davies, Owen Farrell, Elliot Daly; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola (jack McGrath, 64), Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong (Kyle Sinckler, 62); Maro Itoje, Alun Wyn Jones (Courtney Lawes, 59); Sam Warburton, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements not used: Ken Owens, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Ben Te’o.