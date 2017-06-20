The final warm-up match before the British and Irish Lions face the All Blacks proved a very different affair to the corresponding fixture four years ago, with a four-try romp against the Chiefs ensuring that Warren Gatland’s side ended with their first midweek victory of the tour and the perfect preparation for Saturday’s first Test.

Two tries from Jack Nowell were a welcome sight for the England wing who finally showed what he is capable of, with Jared Payne and a second penalty try of the tour proving more than enough to see off the Chiefs 34-6, with Dan Biggar completing the scoring with 14 points with the boot.

The big winner of the day looks like Elliot Daly though, with the Wasps back taken off in the 60th minute in what looks to be a sign from Gatland that he will play some part in Saturday’s match at Eden Park, while the head coach will be relieved to end the talk of his controversial call-ups over the weekend with an emphatic victory that only saw prop Allan Dell play little over 10 minutes.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Chiefs







1/15 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Looked to come into the line nearly every time the Lions attacked and his work ethic was first class. Cut a beautiful line to receive the ball off Nowell and surge through the defence, sucking in two players before offloading to Jared Payne to score. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 9 out of 10 Made a good break off William’s neat step, and was alert enough in the same move to come in-field and collect the ball from the base to score as he dived over the ruck smartly. On hand to finish a lovely flowing move for his second, though he still had to produce a good finish as he straightened the line and jinked his way past Shaun Stevenson and Chase Tiatia. His best showing by far. Getty Images

3/15 Jared Payne – 8 out of 10 Another who put in his best performance, bagging a try in the process. However, his highlight moment was having the awareness to take Daly’s pass and offload to Robbie Henshaw on the way to Nowell’s second try, and he was not at fault for dropping Tommy Seymour’s dreadful pass after he had closed the space in the full-back. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10 A bit ragged at the start as he tried to lead the Lions’ rush defence, but he soon settled and set the tone with his tackling. Showed wonderfully fast hands at times, and struck up a good partnership with Payne outside him. Getty Images

5/15 Elliot Daly – 8 out of 10 Brilliant break down the left wing produced Nowell’s second try in what was undoubtedly the best score for the Lions of the tour so far. He showed his impressive footwork early on, and his withdrawal in the 60th minute suggests he’ll play a part on Saturday.

6/15 Dan Biggar – 8 out of 10 Good start to the game and controlled play well. Strong tackle on opposite man Stephen Donald dislodged the ball and triggered a counter attack. Lucky to not see yellow for a high tackle on Tom Sanders, but a 100 per cent kicking record will please him and he read the game very well when triggering attacks. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 His delivery of the ball is slightly slower than both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb and it hurts the Lions back line, but he did have one smart break in the second half as he found a gap on the fringe and nearly outpaced the covering defence.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Too eager at the start of the match and it cost him, with his late shoulder charge on Nepo Laulala earning him a yellow card, though he was lucky that the Chiefs failed to score while he was absent. His return remained solid in the scrum upon his arrival, but the yellow spoiled his day. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Picked up a knock midway through the first half but soldiered on valiantly. Accurate in the lineout until a crooked throw at the start of the second half saw him wobble on his throw, and penalised for handling the ball on the floor. Captained the side well but his individual performance could have been better. Getty

10/15 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Looked to try and impose himself in the breakdown, though was just a split-second off the pace early on, yet winning a turnover with the final play of the game was evidence of his battling performance. Very solid in the scrum. Getty

11/15 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10 A third consecutive strong performance has put him right in the mix for a place among the Test replacements. Gave the decisive pass to Nowell for his second try and one exceptional take in the lineout. Getty Images

12/15 Courtney Lawes – 8 out of 10 Brilliant jump to steal the first lineout and proved a thorn in the Chiefs’ side. Strong carrying with a nice offload off the deck to Nowell early on, and also produced a stunning take in the air when Best threw too far on the Chiefs side. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 The unlucky one who had to be sacrificed when Marler was sent to the cooler, but he was on the shoulder twice in the first half to collect offloads from Lawes and Nowell that made significant gains. Crucial clearout in the second Nowell try, and a good all-round performance. Getty

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Showed incredible upper body strength to hold up Mitch Brown in the opening minutes and win the scrum put-in. Brought a good physical edge to the breakdown, and also took on a great deal of responsibility in the lineout. Getty

15/15 CJ Stander – 8 out of 10 Extremely powerful carrying as he started the game with a point to prove to Gatland. May have forced his way into the Test side, although the fact that he played 80 minutes may work against him. Getty Images

It was billed as the game that nobody wanted to play in, at least on the Lions’ behalf, as those players poised to start the first Test with the All Blacks were rested from the FMG Stadium encounter, and for much of the game that shone through the two disjointed performances.

The Lions were by far the dominant side against a Chiefs team missing nine first-team players after being raided by both the All Blacks and Maori All Blacks. What was left was a side that looked like it had spent even fewer minutes together than the Lions squad, as their lineout massively malfunctioned early on and their scrum was taken apart 13 minutes in.

By that stage though, Joe Marler had already earned himself a yellow card when he let his over-eagerness get the better of him, with a late shoulder charge on opposite man Nepo Laulala being picked out by television match official Ian Smith.

Nowell looked back to his attacking best against the Chiefs ( Getty )

It led to the early introduction of Scotland prop Allan Dell, one of the six players called up last weekend in controversial circumstances by Gatland, but he immediately helped win a penalty for his side and it was a welcome impact to help forget a turbulent week.

The Lions had already been guilty of wasting a golden chance to score, as they went through 19 phases before Liam Williams knocked the ball on, though the penalty advantage gave Dan Biggar a simple shot at goal that he took before doubling the lead in the 18th minute when flanker Mitch Brown infringed. It wouldn’t be the last time the Chief fell foul of the law.

However, it was another Chief who made the first real impact, though one that hailed from Exeter and not Waikato. Jack Nowell hadn’t shown his true potential in the games against the Blues and Highlanders, but here he was doing himself justice. The winger made a nice break after a Courtney Lawes offload, before turning supplier to feed James Haskell. With the ball recycled and taken up to within two metre of the line by Biggar, Nowell was on hand to go straight from the base of the ruck to score.

Biggar's kicking was exemplary as it has been all tour ( Getty )

The Chiefs would get on the board through their veteran fly-half, Stephen Donald, with the club centurion landing two penalties with the second coming on the stroke of half-time after Daly was caught offside.

However, the second half saw the Lions click into gear, and the 13-6 lead they held rapidly built as they kept the opposition scoreless after half-time for the second consecutive match.

Yet before the floodgates opened, there was a worrying moment for Lawes and Marler when they clashed heads trying to tackle loosehead prop Sigfried Fisiihoi. The two were allowed to pay on for four minutes without play being stopped. Only Lawes would head off for a head injury assessment, his second in the space of a week after being knocked out in the defeat by the Highlanders, while Marler was strangely allowed to continue. Lawes would return, but you could not help but question whether the Lions should have been taking the risk.

Williams was outstanding at full-back for the Lions ( Getty )

Their back line soon helped the coaches forget about the negatives though as they clicked into gear, though not before the pack ground out the second penalty try of the tour as Brown was guilty of pulling down a driving maul bound for the line, earning himself a trip to the sin-bin.

The third try was a beautiful move a minute short of the hour mark that showed just what the Lions can produce. Broken-field rugby has not been their friend so far this tour, but when Daly broke down the left wing, he produced a sublime pass right to Payne, who in turn found Robbie Henshaw. Although the Irishman was halted on the 22, quick ball was whipped to the right, and Iain Henderson fed Nowell who straightened the line, cut inside full-back Shaun Stevenson and charged over for his second.

Nowell crossed the whitewash twice during the rout ( Getty )

The Chiefs allowed their heads to drop, and the result meant they were beneath their posts again four minutes later, when a mis-hit Donald clearance kick found Nowell with room to work with. He drifted in-field where Williams cut a brilliant line cutting back against the defence, beating two defenders, and he took on both Stevenson and replacement wing Chase Tiatia before offloading to Payne for an easy walkover.

The only sour note came in Payne being forced off at the end with a head injury shortly after a certain try was butchered by replacement wing Tommy Seymour, whose poor pass gave Payne no chance of holding on five metres out, but the scoreline was a deserving one and the Lions can finally focus fully on the enormous challenge ahead of them.

Teams:

Chiefs: Shaun Stevenson; Toni Pulu (Chase Tiatia, 12), Tim Nanai-Williams, Johnny Faauli, Solomon Alaimalo (Luteru Laulala, 66); Stephen Donald, Finlay Christie (Jonathon Taumateine, 58); Siegfried Fisi’ihoi (Aiden Ross, 65), Liam Polwart (Hika Elliot, 60), Nepo Laulala (Atu Moli, 65); Dominic Bird, Michael Allardyce (Mitch Karpik, 65); Mitchell Brown, Lachlan Boshier, Tom Sanders (Liam Messam, 55).

British and Irish Lions: Liam Williams; Jack Nowell, Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Elliot Daly (Tommy Seymour, 60); Dan Biggar, Greig Laidlaw; Joe Marler, Rory Best, Dan Cole; Iain Henderson, Courtney Lawes; James Haskell (Allan Dell, 12(off 24)), Justin Tipuric, CJ Stander.

Replacements not used: Kristian Dacey, Tomas Francis, Cory Hill, Alun Wyn Jones, Gareth Davies, Finn Russell.