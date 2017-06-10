The British and Irish Lions face the Super Rugby leaders the Canterbury Crusaders in the third match of their tour of New Zealand, with Warren Gatland’s squad looking to get back to winning ways after losing to the Blues last time out. Follow the latest here.

Crusaders vs the British and Irish Lions kicks off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST]

Sam Warburton ruled out with ankle injury

Alun Wyn Jones captain the Lions in Warburton’s absence

Conor Murray and Owen Farrell both make first starts

Sean O’Brien, Jonathan Davies and George North make first appearances

Follow the live action below...

Live Updates

Please allow a moment for the blog to load...

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 08:00 BST.

Teams

Crusaders: Israel Dagg; Seta Tamanivalu; Jack Goodhue, David Havili, George Bridge; Richie Mo’unga, Bryn Hall; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Luke Romano, Sam Whitelock; Heiden Bedwell-Curtis, Matt Todd; Jordan Taufua.

Replacements: Ben Funnell, Wyatt Crockett, Michael Alaalatoa, Quinten Strange, Jed Brown, Mitchell Drummond, Mitchell Hunt, Tim Bateman.

British and Irish Lions: Stuart Hogg; George North, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Liam Williams; Owen Farrell, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Alun Wyn Jones, George Kruis; Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath. Dan Cole, Maro Itoje, CJ Stander, Rhys Webb, Jonathan Sexton, Anthony Watson.