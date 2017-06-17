The British and Irish Lions face the Maori All Blacks in their fifth warm-up match on their tour of New Zealand in what will be their penultimate game before the Test series with the All Blacks. Follow the latest here.

What time does it start?

The Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST] on Saturday 17 June.

What TV channel is it on?

The match will be shown live on sky Sports 1 from 08:00 BST.

Teams:

Maori All Blacks: James Lowe, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Matt Procter, Charlie Ngatai, Reiko Ioane; Damian McKenzie, Tawere Kerr-Barlow; Kane Hames, Ash Dixon, Ben May; Joe Wheeler, Tom Franklin; Akira Ioane, Elliot Dixon, Liam Messam.

Replacements: Hikawera Elliot, Chris Eves, Marcel Renata, Leighton Price, Kara Pryor, Bryn Hall, Ihaia West, Rob Thompson.

British and Irish Lions: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Anthony Watson; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.

Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Sam Warburton, Greig Laidlaw, Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly.