The British and Irish Lions face the Maori All Blacks in their fifth warm-up match on their tour of New Zealand in what will be their penultimate game before the Test series with the All Blacks. Follow the latest here.
- Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST]
- Warren Gatland recalls a number of Test candidates to face the Maori
- No Owen Farrell with fly-half ruled out through injury
- Johnny Sexton starts at 10, Peter O’Mahony captains the Lions with Sam Warburton on bench
- Maori All Blacks captained by Liam Messam
- Nehe Milner-Skudder starts on wing, Tawera Kerr-Barlow and Reiko Ioane released by All Blacks
What time does it start?
The Maori All Blacks vs British and Irish Lions kicks off at 19:35 local time [08:35 BST] on Saturday 17 June.
What TV channel is it on?
The match will be shown live on sky Sports 1 from 08:00 BST.
Teams:
Maori All Blacks: James Lowe, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Matt Procter, Charlie Ngatai, Reiko Ioane; Damian McKenzie, Tawere Kerr-Barlow; Kane Hames, Ash Dixon, Ben May; Joe Wheeler, Tom Franklin; Akira Ioane, Elliot Dixon, Liam Messam.
Replacements: Hikawera Elliot, Chris Eves, Marcel Renata, Leighton Price, Kara Pryor, Bryn Hall, Ihaia West, Rob Thompson.
British and Irish Lions: Leigh Halfpenny; George North, Jonathan Davies, Ben Te’o, Anthony Watson; Johnny Sexton, Conor Murray; Mako Vunipola, Jamie George, Tadhg Furlong; Maro Itoje, George Kruis; Peter O’Mahony, Sean O’Brien, Taulupe Faletau.
Replacements: Ken Owens, Jack McGrath, Kyle Sinckler, Iain Henderson, Sam Warburton, Greig Laidlaw, Dan Biggar, Elliot Daly.Reuse content