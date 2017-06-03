Warren Gatland believes the slow start made by the British and Irish Lions in their opening match, scraping past the New Zealand Provincial Barbarians with a 13-7 victory, will serve a greater impact than the walkover win that his side achieved against the Barbarians four years ago in Australia.

Gatland admitted that jetlag and a lack of preparation were still major factors in why his Lions side were off the pace in the first of 10 tour matches in New Zealand that includes the three-Test series with the All Blacks.

The first game of the Lions tour has often been a tricky hurdle to negotiate, with Gatland drawing on the 2009 blip against the Royal XV and noting how it became a positive for the rest of the tour in sharpening their senses and giving them the kick they needed.

Asked if his main emotion after the match was one of relief, Gatland answered: “No, not really. Not at all. It was a tough match, very tough. We've learnt a lot tonight in terms of how tough it is to come to New Zealand, how motivated the teams are going to be against us.

“When I look back, four years ago we played the Barbarians in Hong Kong and had a comfortable victory that didn't test us. Tonight tested us.

“[In] 2009, the first game in South Africa was up against a Royal XV in Rustenburg and we struggled a little bit in that opening game as well, so tonight was tough.”

The result could have been made much more comfortable, but poor finishing cost the Lions at least three tries as they were held up each time they crossed the whitewash before Anthony Watson finally grounded the ball midway through the second half to clinch victory.

1/15 Stuart Hogg - 5 out of 10 Butchered a try-scoring opportunity when his poor pass forced Watson to sprawl just to catch the ball, and also should have got over the line following good work from Te’o. Failed to collect the ball when chipped through by Inga Finau in defence.

2/15 Anthony Watson – 6 out of 10 Finished his try well, dancing his way past Laulala to touch down and score what proved to be the match-winning try. Otherwise he was fairly anonymous.

3/15 Jonathan Joseph – 5 out of 10 Apart from being held up with the final play of the first half, he did little of note and was outshined by his centre partner.

4/15 Ben Te’o – 7 out of 10 Looked the most lively Lion out there as he made two surging breaks in the first half, the second of which should have sent Hogg over. Continued to work hard after breaks and made another telling run into the Barabarians 22, and he also did a shift in defence with a crucial ball-rip in the closing minutes.

5/15 Tommy Seymour – 6 out of 10 Starved of the ball which gave him little to do. One good kick-chase forced a knock-on, but that’s about it.

6/15 Jonathan Sexton – 5 out of 10 Did not cover himself in glory at all as his passing was wayward and kicked straight into touch on the full from an attacking scrum. Missed his first effort at goal, and was receiving treatment when the next shot at goal came around, meaning Greig Laidlaw had to take it. His withdrawal and the introduction of Owen Farrell changed the game.

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 Lacked the direction needed to guide a pack that has barely played together and he was too slow to take the ball from the breakdown. Looked unsure of his options whenever he took the ball to the line, that meant he at times needed to take the ball into contact unnecessarily.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Didn’t enjoy the scrum advantage that you would have expected from the big Harlequins prop, and his high work-rate at the start of the game tailed off slightly as the barbarians fought fire with fire. Replaced in a full front-row switch in the 50th minute.

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Solid at the lineout as the Lions were at least able to battle on that front, but he was off the pace in the loose.

10/15 Kyle Sinckler – 7 out of 10 Enjoyed a good start to the match, and while he was carrying well, it was his slight of touch that impressed with neat offloads and long passes to the back line standing out. He left the field after a silly decision to tap-and-go from a penalty that resulted in conceding one, but the fact that that proved to be his final contribution should not take away from a good outing.

11/15 Alun Wyn Jones - 7 out of 10 Wore a big hit from replacement hooker Andrew Makalio but recovered well and dished out his own punishment when Sevu Reece ran down his channel. One of the more reliable players and showed his experience at the death to see out the match.

12/15 Iain Henderson - 6 out of 10 Failed to collect the kick-off that resulted in seven minutes of pressure without the Lions escaping their half. Carried well though that freed up his teammates, but didn’t have the impact that he would have wanted.

13/15 Ross Moriarty - 7 out of 10 Two big tackles and one strong run saw him bounce off two defenders before surging into the opposition 22. One of the Lions’ more prominent runners and put in a few powerful tackles, while it was his insurgence in the Barbarians 22 that set-up the Lions’ try.

14/15 Sam Warburton - 5 out of 10 Fairly anonymous in the first half, both as a leader and as an openside flanker. He looked shattered at the start of the second half, which is no surprise given he has not played for two months. He was replaced by Justin Tipuric shy of the hour mark.

15/15 Taulupe Faletau – 7 out of 10 Two good runs in the first half got the Lions onto the front foot, and he also showed strength to stay on his feet before hitting the deck when the support arrived. Looked to take on some responsibility when it wasn’t all going the Lions’ way, and he further cemented his place in the Test line-up with a simply brilliant try-saving tackle on Reece Suva.

Replacement fly-half Owen Farrell also struck the left upright with a late penalty that would have made the final few minutes much more comfortable for Gatland, though the European Player of the Year cannot be faulted given his introduction swung the game in the Lions’ favour.

“We created a number of opportunities, we just need to be a bit more clinical in terms of finishing that,” Gatland added. “We got held up over the line about four times and if we're a bit more clinical and finish those opportunities then the game is reasonably comfortable.

“Look, it was a tough hit out for us but there were some positives and things to work on for us too.”

The Lions now travel back to Auckland, via a Maori welcome at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, ahead of Wednesday’s match against the Blues, the first of five Super Rugby teams that they will face in the next three weeks.

