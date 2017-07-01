A moment of appreciation, if you will, for Anthony Watson's face.

A shock-absorbing, robust visage that soaked up the full force of Sonny Bill Williams' torso and lived to tell the tale.

So too do the Lions, victorious on a greasy, slippery, cold night in Wellington where for large spells they simply didn't deserve it.

It was the result that the series needed, that the tour needed, and ultimately it would come with a late penalty, delivered with stone-cold nerves by Owen Farrell.

Watson received the full force of Williams' shoulder to his face (Sky Sports)

New Zealand still pushed the Great British and Irish composite to the absolute limit, even with 14, and that bodes ominously for next week. But as Sonny Bill Williams' moment of madness showed, even the finest players on the planet are capable of moments of weakness - or stupidity. Indeed, there was not much weak about 110 kilograms of prime New Zealander thumping into the unprotected head of Bath and England's Watson. If the wing was not concussed then he should be submitted to medical science and parts of his head used to make Formula 1 helmets.

In the end, Anthony Watson's delicate yet steely features would show more resilience than a second-half performance from the Lions that was, in the large part, pure disappointment. Presented with the best opportunity they could have hoped for, the chance to level a series in which they've been largely outclassed, they crumbled.

New Zealand, of course, did their part. Even with Beauden Barrett missing a simple kick after the break, the All Blacks would continue adding to the scoreboard and, though they managed to leave some points out there, the Lions never looked likely to take advantage.

Indeed, what little edge they gained from having an extra man, they conspired to fritter away as Mako Vunipola's brainless interventions finally accumulated into a stint in the sin bin. By that point the hosts had eked their lead up to six points and were dominating territory. The home crowd, baked tightly into Wellington's Cake Tin, were suddenly screaming for blood.

By the time the Lions dared to roar, they managed but a yelp. Taulupe Faletau was the unlikely man marooned on the left flank as some sweeping play moved left across the Westpac Stadium turf. His speed got him close to the corner, his power got him through the physically overmatched Israel Dagg. A missed conversion left them still four points adrift, chasing the scoreboard that New Zealand had spent the second period constantly ticking over.

Faletau couldn't be stopped as he bulldozed through Dagg (Getty)



It would soon be seven. The All Blacks didn't threaten the line much but they regularly split the posts, Warren Gatland was offered 14 minutes for salvation.

Conor Murray needed just two.

A powerful break from Jamie George had barreled the Lions in position, but a darting break from Murray saw him slip by the breakdown and home for five. Owen Farrell, hooking it from an acute, nerve-jangling angle, converted to level. A draw, however, was not good enough for the tourists. Against the best team in the world they had 10 minutes to win or face the embarrassment of a dead rubber week.

Jamie George made a decisive break before Murray slipped through to score (AFP/Getty Images)



Gatland threw substitutes on for extra energy, for extra burst. Tension mounted. Tackles made. Passes made but the key thing, as it had been all game, was mistakes made. Charlie Faumuina went low on substitute Kyle Sinckler as he was airborne. The penalty was for Owen Farrell. Straight in front, but not straightforward. It never is when it is set to decide a Lions Test in New Zealand.

An Englishman on penalties may be a sign of surefire in football but, on a sodden night clinging onto the underside of the earth, Farrell kicked the Lions to victory and ensured his side cling onto the underside of this series.

Next week now provides us with a series decider of absolute majesty. New Zealand, back to 15 men, will be big favourites but the Lions did their bit. 50400 minutes into the tour, there are only 80 of any import that remain. Eden Park awaits....