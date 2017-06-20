Daly and Nowell put pressure on North

Warren Gatland admitted on Sunday that he is still undecided on his back three for the first Test against New Zealand, and on this performance you can understand why. Anthony Watson looks to have nailed down the right wing, with Leigh Halfpenny a certainty at full-back providing he recovers from the head injury he suffered in the win over the Maori All Blacks. That leaves one place, with three solid candidates.

George North would be the current incumbent of the Test short, having starred for the Lions in 2013 and played in the games against the Crusaders and the Maori – the two sides that have been closest to the Test side. However, Daly has thrown his hand up for selection and strengthened his case with a lovely break down the left wing that led to a second try for Nowell, who did his chances a world of good with a double against the Chiefs in the 34-6 victory.

British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Chiefs







15 show all British and Irish Lions player ratings vs Chiefs



























1/15 Liam Williams – 8 out of 10 Looked to come into the line nearly every time the Lions attacked and his work ethic was first class. Cut a beautiful line to receive the ball off Nowell and surge through the defence, sucking in two players before offloading to Jared Payne to score. Getty Images

2/15 Jack Nowell – 9 out of 10 Made a good break off William’s neat step, and was alert enough in the same move to come in-field and collect the ball from the base to score as he dived over the ruck smartly. On hand to finish a lovely flowing move for his second, though he still had to produce a good finish as he straightened the line and jinked his way past Shaun Stevenson and Chase Tiatia. His best showing by far. Getty Images

3/15 Jared Payne – 8 out of 10 Another who put in his best performance, bagging a try in the process. However, his highlight moment was having the awareness to take Daly’s pass and offload to Robbie Henshaw on the way to Nowell’s second try, and he was not at fault for dropping Tommy Seymour’s dreadful pass after he had closed the space in the full-back. Getty Images

4/15 Robbie Henshaw – 7 out of 10 A bit ragged at the start as he tried to lead the Lions’ rush defence, but he soon settled and set the tone with his tackling. Showed wonderfully fast hands at times, and struck up a good partnership with Payne outside him. Getty Images

5/15 Elliot Daly – 8 out of 10 Brilliant break down the left wing produced Nowell’s second try in what was undoubtedly the best score for the Lions of the tour so far. He showed his impressive footwork early on, and his withdrawal in the 60th minute suggests he’ll play a part on Saturday.

6/15 Dan Biggar – 8 out of 10 Good start to the game and controlled play well. Strong tackle on opposite man Stephen Donald dislodged the ball and triggered a counter attack. Lucky to not see yellow for a high tackle on Tom Sanders, but a 100 per cent kicking record will please him and he read the game very well when triggering attacks. Getty Images

7/15 Greig Laidlaw – 6 out of 10 His delivery of the ball is slightly slower than both Conor Murray and Rhys Webb and it hurts the Lions back line, but he did have one smart break in the second half as he found a gap on the fringe and nearly outpaced the covering defence.

8/15 Joe Marler – 6 out of 10 Too eager at the start of the match and it cost him, with his late shoulder charge on Nepo Laulala earning him a yellow card, though he was lucky that the Chiefs failed to score while he was absent. His return remained solid in the scrum upon his arrival, but the yellow spoiled his day. Getty Images

9/15 Rory Best – 6 out of 10 Picked up a knock midway through the first half but soldiered on valiantly. Accurate in the lineout until a crooked throw at the start of the second half saw him wobble on his throw, and penalised for handling the ball on the floor. Captained the side well but his individual performance could have been better. Getty

10/15 Dan Cole – 7 out of 10 Looked to try and impose himself in the breakdown, though was just a split-second off the pace early on, yet winning a turnover with the final play of the game was evidence of his battling performance. Very solid in the scrum. Getty

11/15 Iain Henderson – 8 out of 10 A third consecutive strong performance has put him right in the mix for a place among the Test replacements. Gave the decisive pass to Nowell for his second try and one exceptional take in the lineout. Getty Images

12/15 Courtney Lawes – 8 out of 10 Brilliant jump to steal the first lineout and proved a thorn in the Chiefs’ side. Strong carrying with a nice offload off the deck to Nowell early on, and also produced a stunning take in the air when Best threw too far on the Chiefs side. Getty Images

13/15 James Haskell – 7 out of 10 The unlucky one who had to be sacrificed when Marler was sent to the cooler, but he was on the shoulder twice in the first half to collect offloads from Lawes and Nowell that made significant gains. Crucial clearout in the second Nowell try, and a good all-round performance. Getty

14/15 Justin Tipuric – 7 out of 10 Showed incredible upper body strength to hold up Mitch Brown in the opening minutes and win the scrum put-in. Brought a good physical edge to the breakdown, and also took on a great deal of responsibility in the lineout. Getty

15/15 CJ Stander – 8 out of 10 Extremely powerful carrying as he started the game with a point to prove to Gatland. May have forced his way into the Test side, although the fact that he played 80 minutes may work against him. Getty Images

Nowell failed to show his best in his first two appearances, but this showing was exactly what Gatland was so keen to talk up earlier in the tour. You now would not be surprised to see Nowell feature in the Test series at some point, and that combined with Daly’s form could spell bad news for North.

Lions getting better and better

It may be fairly obvious given they were a band of individuals that only came together five weeks ago, but the Lions are improving with every day that goes by. The first half performance here was not their best, but the way they came out firing in the second displayed a team that has developed relationships and understanding.

Given this looked to be something of a midweek side, that’s a huge positive for Gatland. The Test candidates looked to cotton on a week earlier than their teammates, but the head coach now appears to have a squad that is on the same wave length across the board. That could be a pivotal factor during the Test series, given it is likely to be decided on the smallest of margins.

Biggar may be third in line but he’s playing his best rugby

Owen Farrell and Johnny Sexton are ahead of Dan Biggar in the fly-half pecking order, that much is certain, but there has not been one bad performance from the Welshman since arriving in New Zealand. Even in his opening game against the Blues where he was forced off with a head injury, Biggar showed glimpses of gold, and this performance was probably his best of the tour to-date.

The Ospreys stand-off ran the line with a commanding influence that helped to unlick the wide players around him, with great success, and he also did his share of tackling too. Granted, that nearly saw him pick up a yellow card for a high shot on No 8 Tom Sanders, but he showed a strong physicality for a 10 that is also shared by Farrell.

If the worst is to happen to Gatland’s side and they lose either Farrell or Sexton, they will be in safe hands with Biggar at the helm.

Chiefs looked like the B team that they were

You can’t be too critical of the Chiefs given that they were missing not only nine first-team players, but nine of their best players at that. The way that the Waikato side started the match looked like a team that had not spent an awful lot of time together, such was the errors that blighted their game.

Time and time again the lineout would falter with an overthrow or a steal, while they created almost nothing in terms of try-scoring opportunities and were limited to two first-half penalties from veteran fly-half Stephen Donald.

Had Dave Rennie had the likes of Aaron Cruden and Anton Linert-Brown available, the Chiefs may have been able to record another famous victory, but as it was, they were merely cannon fodder for the more talented Lions side.

Marler over-excited and underachieving

The biggest negative for the Lions was undoubtedly the yellow card that Joe Marler picked up within the first 12 minutes. The loosehead prop, not one to shy away from the physical side of the game, saw an opportunity to soften up his opposite man, tighthead Nepo Laulala, and put in a bone-shuddering no-arm tackle.

The biggest problem – including the shoulder charge – was that Laulala had passed the ball in good time behind him, and Marler’s tackle was not only late but dangerous. He deserved 10 minutes in the sin-bin for the hit, and that looks to have put paid to his Test chances unless injury strikes either Mako Vunipola or Jack McGrath.

Going into the tour, Marler was well in the Test mix after keeping a returning Vunipola out of the England side in the Six Nations, but now he very much looks like the third choice, and that’s disappointing.