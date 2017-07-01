British and Irish Lions legend Sir Ian McGeechan has been admitted to hospital after collapsing in a television studio ahead of the second Test against the All Blacks, and is said to be in a “moderate condition”.

McGeechan, 70, is believed to have fainted ahead of Sky Sports’ live broadcast of the second Test at Westpac Stadium in Wellington. The former Lions player and coach reportedly walked himself into an ambulance before being taken to hospital, and it is believed that he has been suffering with a virus over the last few days.

Shane Harmon, chief executive of Westpac Stadium, said that he understood McGeechan was "ok", although he did not see the Lions favourite before he left the ground, while a Capital and Coast DHB spokeswoman said McGeechan was in a stable condition in the emergency department at Wellington Hospital.

The former Scotland international, who made eight test appearances for the Lions, coached the touring side on four occasions during his fabled career, which included the successful 1997 tour of South Africa. He also coached the midweek side on the Lions’ last trip to New Zealand in 2005, and most recently took charge of the 2009 series in South Africa.

In total, McGeechan played in two Lions tours in 1974 and 1977 and was part of the coaching team on six occasions.

An update is expected to be given on his condition later on Saturday.