The All Blacks have been handed a double boost ahead of their series against the British and Irish Lions after naming both Brodie Retallick and Jerome Kaino in the squad that will take on Samoa on Friday with the pair returning from injury.

26-year-old Retallick has been absent for the Chiefs in recent weeks after being sidelined with a concussion, but will start alongside Sam Whitelock in the second row after coming through his return-to-play protocols, while 34-year-old flanker Kaino has not played since the last week of April due to a knee injury that forced him out of the Blues’ victory over the Lions last week.

Both will start in a full strength side named by All Blacks head coach Steve Hansen, with captain Kieran Read the only noticeable absentee as the No 8 continues to recover from the broken thump be suffered at the start of May, meaning that Hurricanes back-row Ardie Savea is given the chance to impress at the base of the scrum.

Dane Coles is sidelined as expected, with the hooker still suffering from concussion issues over the past two months, while there is no Aaron Cruden and Ryan Crotty, the fly-half and centre ruled out with knee and ribs injuries respectively. In Read’s absence, full-back Ben Smith captains the All Blacks for their one and only warm-up match against the Pacific Islanders, while Sonny Bill Williams makes his first appearance for the All Blacks since the 2015 Rugby World Cup final after proving his fitness in the Blues’ victory over the Lions.

"Whilst we asked for this game to help us prepare for the DHL New Zealand Lions Series, once it became a reality, it then took on its own importance - this is a Test match against a quality and very capable opponent,” head coach Steve Hansen said after naming his side.

“Samoa is about to kick off the qualifying stage of their Rugby World Cup campaign, so this will make them even more dangerous. The Samoans are always a challenge and will play with a high level of physicality and skill. At the very minimum, we will need to match that.

"This first week has been about bringing together the players from the five different Super clubs and reintroducing them to the All Blacks way. We've had a good week and are really looking forward to this match.”

It’s a daunting line-up not just for Samoa but for the Lions, given their struggles ahead of the three-Test series that starts next Saturday in Auckland, with head coach Warren Gatland still looking for his first-choice back three as well as his starting centre partnership.

While the All Blacks’ starting XV boasts a hefty 724 Test caps between them, there are no uncapped players named in the starting line-up, though loose forward Vaea Fifita and back Jordie Barrett, younger brother of starting fly-half Beauden Barrett and replacement lock Scott Barrett, are named among the replacements and are almost certain to win their first international caps.

"It's going to be a big night for Jordie and Vaea as they're both likely to play a part on the night,” Hansen said. “They've both been in great form and we're looking forward to seeing what they can do at this level.”

Fans heading to the game against Samoa in Auckland will be treated to a double-header with Wales taking on Tonga in their first summer tour match as a pre-cursor at Eden Park.

"It's going to be a unique night with two Tests being played at the same venue featuring four teams that are well known to New Zealand fans,” Hansen added. “It's a night that shouldn't be missed, as I'm picking there will be a lot of great rugby played so get on down there and show your support."

New Zealand team to face Samoa:

Ben Smith; Israel Dagg, Anton Lienert-Brown, Sonny Bill Williams, Julian Savea; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, Owen Franks; Brodie Retallick, Sam Whitelock; Jerome Kaino, Sam Cane, Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Nathan Harris, Wyatt Crockett, Charlie Faumuina, Scott Barrett, Caea Fifita, TJ Peranara, Lima Sopoaga, Jordie Barrett,