A man has been charged with public mischief and could face up to 12 months in prison after an investigation into a listening advice found in the New Zealand rugby team's hotel ahead of a crunch match against Australia.

The bug was found by coaching staff at the All Blacks' Sydney base before a Bledisloe Cup test last August - a game they went on to win 42-8.

In response to the charges on Tuesday, head coach Steve Hansen said he found the incident "bizarre and unbelievable".

"It’s very hard to understand," he said in a statement. "The charged man has worked for the All Blacks, and many other organisations, for a long time and is someone who is trusted and well-respected by us."

New South Wales state police issued a statement saying the 51-year-old man would appear in a Sydney local court on March 21.

New Zealand management discovered the listening device on Monday, August 15, but reportedly didn't notify police for five days - with news emerging on the morning of the match.

At the time, New Zealand Rugby said a device similar to that used by law enforcement and spy agencies was found in a chair in the room which was being used for sensitive tactical and planning discussions.

The man charged has been identified as Adrian Gard, a director of the Brisbane-based security and investigations company Bodyguards International. The company has worked for the All Blacks in Australia for more than 10 years, and has had other high-profile clients including former US President Bill Clinton, Tiger Woods, and Oprah Winfrey.

The charges provided some closure in the case, Australian Rugby Union chief executive Bill Pulver said in a statement.

"The ARU and the Wallabies were never accused of any wrongdoing, however, it was still important that this matter reached a conclusion to provide complete reassurance to all fans that the organisation and the team had no part in any of this," Pulver said.

"There may be some questions that remain but certainly today's news is welcome news that an individual has been called to account over this incident."

Additional reporting by AP