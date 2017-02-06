Rugby World Cup winner Joost van der Westhuizen has died at the age of 45.

The former South African scrum-half was rushed to hospital on Saturday, with his key organs beginning to fail having suffered motor neuron disease since 2011.

His J9 Foundation announced that he was in a critical condition in hospital two days’ ago, and on Sunday night issued an update to say that the former rugby player was “still fighting”.

But another update on Monday confirmed that Van der Westhuizen had passed away.

A statement from the J9 Foundation read: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of Joost. He passed away in his home surrounded by his loved ones.

“He will be sorely missed.”

Blue Bulls CEO Barend van Graan also confirmed the sad news, and paid tribute to the former rugby player, who had defied doctors expectations of surviving with MND after being given two-and-a-half years to live in 2011.

"If there's one thing we can learn from Joost it was his passion for life,” Van Graan added. “That we will never forget."

