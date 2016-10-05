Saracens lock Alistair Hargreaves has announced his retirement from rugby after repeatedly suffering from concussion across the past two seasons.

The 30-year-old South African has been medically advised to step down from the sport in light of his injuries.

Hargreaves made 79 appearances for Saracens after joining from Super Rugby franchise Sharks in 2012 and led the side to the 2014/15 Premiership title in his first season as captain.

"It's been a very tough decision to make. I've suffered a number of concussions in the last two seasons and after seeking medical advice I've come to the conclusion that the risk is outweighing the reward," Hargreaves said.

"I have a young family, I have to make decisions that are right by them and although this was a hard decision for me personally it's one that I feel is the right one to make."

Hargreaves represented South Africa at the U19 and U21 level and was capped four times by the senior team.

The former lock will now turn his attention to brewing beer.

Together with former team mate Chris Wyles, Hargreaves has launched a brewery and told a British newspaper earlier this week that the pair were considering opening pubs and creating more beers.

Hargreaves is the second player to retire because of concussion in recent weeks, following Ireland and Connacht prop Nathan White.