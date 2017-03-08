Wales coach Rob Howley has named an unchanged team for the Six Nations clash with Ireland on Friday.

The likes of flyhalf Sam Davies and number eight Taulupe Faletau had been tipped in some quarters to earn starting spots but Howley has decided to stick with the same starting 15 and bench that lost to Scotland a fortnight ago.

Openside flanker Justin Tipuric will win his 50th cap while Alun-Wyn Jones will again captain the side from the second row.

"There is a lot of experience in our group,” Howley said. “You don't become a bad team overnight.

“We want to show what we can do and that experience will be very important this week.

"We know we need to be more clinical and we need to execute better under pressure and we have been working hard on that during the last few weeks."

Full squad:

Leigh Halfpenny (Toulon); George North (Northampton Saints), Jonathan Davies (Scarlets), Scott Williams (Scarlets), Liam Williams (Scarlets); Dan Biggar (Ospreys), Rhys Webb (Ospreys); Rob Evans (Scarlets), Ken Owens (Scarlets), Tomas Francis (Exeter Chiefs), Jake Ball (Scarlets), Alun Wyn Jones (Ospreys, capt), Sam Warburton (Cardiff Blues), Justin Tipuric (Ospreys), Ross Moriarty (Gloucester Rugby).

Replacements:

Scott Baldwin (Ospreys), Nicky Smith (Ospreys), Samson Lee (Scarlets), Luke Charteris (Bath), Taulupe Faletau (Bath), Gareth Davies (Scarlets), Sam Davies (Ospreys), Jamie Roberts (Harlequins).