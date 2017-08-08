England arrive in Dublin in such a confident mood, they do not need the luck of the Irish to hold on to their world crown. Of course, any little bit of help along the way will be welcome for Simon Middleton’s team, but with a Six Nations Grand Slam and a victory over New Zealand in the bag in the last five months, you can’t help but feel there’s something great about this squad.

The defending world champions kick-off the third major women’s event over the last two months hoping to emulate the success that the nation’s cricketers enjoyed at the World Cup in July, with the European Championships sandwiched in-between seeing the Lionesses make it to the last four before suffering an agonising defeat by the Netherlands.

For both of those teams, there were no hiccups along the way, and that’s probably going to be how the Women’s Rugby World Cup plays out, given that Middleton has decided to leave star player Emily Scarratt and 124-cap veteran Rochelle Clark out of the starting XV for their opening fixture.

Lions tours to New Zealand: the most iconic photos through the years







38 show all Lions tours to New Zealand: the most iconic photos through the years









































































1/38 1977 | NZ Jnrs 9 Lions 19 | Mudmen. Lions forwards Allan Martin, Phil Orr, Moss Keane, and Fran Cotton are covered head-to-toe in the Wellington mud as they wait for in a line-out at Athletic Park. The weather would greatly add to the challenge faced by the tourists, with unusually high rainfall for the entirety of the three months invariably falling in the towns where the Lions had their twenty-five games, adding to the siege mentality engendered by the grueling schedule and largely limiting the chances of their quick-fire backs to express their creativity Colorsport / Colin Elsey

2/38 1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions captain Gavin Hastings faces down the Haka in a manner that would be impossible today, before the opening test match at Christchurch Colorsport

3/38 1971 | 2nd Test: NZ 22 Lions 12 | Gareth Edwards, under pressure from Sid Going and Ian Kirkpatrick, dive-passes to half-back partner Barry John Colorsport / Peter Bush

4/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Lions prop Graham Rowntree sports a bloodied ear during another heavy defeat in the final test COLORSPORT

5/38 1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Gavin Hastings and Rory Underwood are devastated after the heavy loss in the deciding test Colorsport

6/38 2005 1st Test: NZ 21 Lions 3 | Captain Brian O'Driscoll in agony as he is attended by team doctor James Robson after the infamous spear tackle by opposite captain Tana Umaga, and Keven Mealamu COLORSPORT

7/38 1993 | Waikato 38 Lions 10 | Current Lions head coach Warren Gatland scrums down for Waikato during a famous victory for the North Island club in the midweek before the deciding final test match. The hooker also scored a try COLORSPORT

8/38 1977 | North Auckland 7 Lions 18 | Ian McGeechan, one of the greatest figures in the history of the Lions as a player and a coach, crosses for a try at Okara Park, Whangarei Colorsport / Colin Elsey

9/38 1983 | Willie John McBride – perhaps the greatest figure in Lions history after five tours as a player including victories in New Zealand and South Africa - talks to the press after a training session in his tour manager role, as some local school girls looking on Colorsport / Colin Elsey

10/38 1993 | 3rd Test: NZ 30 Lions 13 | Jon Preston rounds full back Hastings to score one of the All Blacks three tries Colorsport

11/38 1993 | 1st Test: NZ 20 Lions 18 | Lions scrum-half Dewi Morris can not believe that Australian referee Brian Kinsey has awarded the All Blacks the penalty in the dying moments that Grant Fix would duly kick to win the game Colorsport

12/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Rory Underwood dives over for the Lions only try of the game as they secure a victory to level the series Colorsport

13/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Nick Popplewell charges through the All Black defence, with a young Martin Johnson in support Colorsport / Colin Elsey

14/38 1971 | Pre-departure training session in Eastbourne | 2017 tour manager John Spencer (right) looks on with Gerald Davies as David Duckham passes the ball Colorsport / Colin Elsey

15/38 1983 | 3rd Test: NZ 15 Lions 8 | All Black forwards Andy Haden and Murray Mexted battle the Lions in the wet at Dunedin's Carisbrook COLORSPORT/Elsey

16/38 1993 | 2nd Test: NZ 7 Lion 20 | Captain Gavin Hastings carrying the team mascot, followed by Brian Moore, as he runs out for the second test at Wellington COLORSPORT

17/38 1977 | Training session at Westport | Hooker Bobby Windsor practices his line-out throwing surrounded by hordes of school children during practice before the game against West Coast-Buller COLORSPORT/Elsey

18/38 1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Tony Neary runs out for the Lions, followed by Bill Beaumont and Graham Price, at Auckland's Eden Park, with an opportunity to tie the series with a victory Colorsport / Colin Elsey

19/38 1977 | 4th Test: NZ 10 Lions 9 | Lions captain Phil Bennett is swamped by All Blacks tacklers in the final test, a suitable illustration of the pressure he was under both on and off the field during this tour. Despite all the obstacles they faced and eventually losing 3-1, the Lions came extremely close to winning this series. They lost the first test through an opportunist breakaway try, won the second, dominated forward possession in the third whilst conspiring to lose, and went down by just a single point in the final game COLORSPORT

20/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Scrum-half David Loveridge breaks with plenty of teammates in support Colorsport / Colin Elsey

21/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | [l-r] Geoff Old, Andy Haden, and Murray Mexted celebrate the All Blacks 4-0 series victory Colorsport / Colin Elsey

22/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Bill Beaumont is surrounded by All Blacks as he scrambles for the ball at Lancaster Park COLORSPORT/Elsey

23/38 2005 | Prince William watches a training session with tour manager Bill Beaumont before the second test. COLORSPORT

24/38 1983 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 0 | Fly half Wayne Smith, currently assistant coach of the All Blacks, leaves David Irwin floundering during the second test at Wellington Colorsport / Colin Elsey

25/38 2005 | Otago 19 Lions 13 | Shane Williams and his Lions teammates before kick-off in Dunedin colorsport

26/38 2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Jason Robinson is smashed backwards by Dan Carter and an All Black teammate COLORSPORT

27/38 1983 | 4th Test: NZ 38 Lions 6 | Winger Stu Wilson on the way to scoring the first try of his hat-trick - breaking Ian Kirkpatrick's record for test tries in the process - in the emphatic All Black victory in the final test Colorsport / Colin Elsey

28/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | Rico Gear scores the final try of the series. Remarkably it is the twelfth in the three games for the home side COLORSPORT

29/38 1983 | Stash! Ireland fly-half Ollie Campbell shows off his Bukta kit bag prior to departure in 1983 Colorsport / Colin Elsey

30/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level COLORPSORT/Elsey

31/38 1977 | 2nd Test: NZ 9 Lions 13 | Prop Graham Price – who won a record 12 caps in succession for the Lions, playing in every game across three tours - falls to the ground under the feet and fists of opposing front row Billy Bush as tempers flare in Christchurch. The Lions won the game 13-9 to bring the series level COLORPSORT/Elsey

32/38 1977 | Lions 45 West Coast-Buller 0 | Lions players huddle under towels in the team bus as there were no changing rooms at the ground to shower in after the wet and muddy game at Westport COLORSPORT/Elsey

33/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Peter Whiting stands over Lions lock Gordon Brown after punching him to the ground in the first line-out of the game Colorsport / Peter Bush

34/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | The captains, Colin Meads of the All Blacks and John Dawes of the Lions, lead their teams out for the final test at Auckland's Eden Park, with the Lions leading the series 2-1 Colorsport / Peter Bush

35/38 2005 | 3rd Test: NZ 38 Lions 19 | The All Blacks celebrate – the late Jerry Collins in a Lions jersey - with the series trophy after completing the heaviest whitewash over the Lions in their history COLORSPORT

36/38 1993 | The Lions squad gather in their blazers prior to departure COLORSPORT

37/38 2005 | 2nd Test: NZ 48 Lions 18 | Tempers flare during the Lions' heavy defeat in Wellington COLORSPORT

38/38 1971 | 4th Test: NZ 13 Lions 13 | Lions captain John Dawes, alongside tour manager Doug Smith, addresses the crowd after securing the series victory with a 13-all draw. It was the Lions' first overall triumph in New Zealand after seven attempts, and remains the sole victorious tour; in the four subsequent trips they have won only two of the fourteen tests played Colorsport / Peter Bush

“We have a strong squad and want to use the full depth available to us throughout the World Cup,” Middleton said on Tuesday. “We are looking forward to getting the tournament under way.”

England raise the curtain against Spain at the UCD Bowl on Wednesday afternoon in what will be a feast of rugby – six matches taking place on day one and indeed every matchday until the final on the evening of Saturday 26 August in Belfast. If all goes according to plan, it’ll be England and New Zealand who fill that final at Ulster’s Kingspan Stadium in a repeat of their clash fewer than two months ago.

It came as the preamble for the British and Irish Lions’ tour match against the Maori All Blacks in Rotorua, a 29-21 victory that sent England to the top of the world rankings where they sit today.

However, there will not be a moment where England are allowed to rest on their laurels and allow the memories of that famous victory – a first on Kiwi soil in 16 years – or the 2014 Rugby World Cup success to take over. That’s the message from captain Sarah Hunter, who will lead out the Red Roses to kick-off the tournament.

"We are reigning champions, but that has been and gone," the 93-cap skipper told World Rugby.

"We are very proud of that and we have achieved that, but this is a new squad in terms of players and management.

"To win a Grand Slam and to go down to New Zealand (and win), we have obviously had to perform. But we are very aware that we are not the finished article yet, and there are always areas we want to improve on in every game.”

New Zealand are the most successful side in World Cup history ( Getty Images)

Hunter will be one of 11 players to be returning to the World Cup, with a dozen in line to taste the global gathering for the very first time. That’s not to say that England are inexperienced – both full-back Danielle Waterman and inside-centre Rachael Burford will be appearing at their fourth consecutive World Cup – but there are seven women with fewer than 20 caps in the matchday squad that will not be used to anything like this.

They will need to hit the ground running if England are to live up to their billing as tournament favourites, given the Black Ferns will be champing at the bit to make up for this summer’s defeat – not to mention the 2014 semi-final failure. That loss came to Canada, who will again be in the mix, while a rapidly improving Australia side take on hosts Ireland on the opening day in what could prove to be one of the matches of the tournament.

"This is probably the most competitive World Cup I have been involved in,” Hunter adds. "The standard of women's rugby has grown and grown and grown. That's brilliant. As an international player, you want every game to be competitive and to have to play at your best to get the result you need.

"I think it will be a fantastic showcase of the women's game."

Wednesday’s fixtures:

England vs Spain (UCD Bowl, Dublin), 14:00

New Zealand vs Wales (Billings Park UCD, Dublin), 14:45

USA vs Italy (UCD Bowl, Dublin), 16:30

Canada vs Hong Kong (Billings Park UCD, Dublin), 17:15

Ireland vs Australia (UCD Bowl, Dublin), 19:00

France vs Japan (Billings Park UCD, Dublin), 19:45

How does the tournament work?

The 12 teams are split into three Pools of four, with each team playing each other once.

They are then ranked from one to 12, with the top four competing for a place in the final, the 5-8 place teams competing against one another and the 9-12 ranked teams battling for the final positions.