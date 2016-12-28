Ana Ivanovic announces her retirement from tennis

Former world No 1 and French Open champion Ana Ivanovic has retired from tennis at the age of 29.

The Serbian made the announcement via Facebook on Wednesday night.

After her disappointing fifth-round exit from last August's US Open, Ivanovic revealed that she would be ending her season early to fully recover from a series of injuries that have hindered her in recent years.

Although she insisted at the time she would be returning to the sport, Ivanovic has now decided to bring her career to a close.

“There is no other way to say this. I have decided to retire from professional tennis. It was a difficult decision but there is so much to celebrate,” Ivanovic said on her Facebook page. “Don’t be sad, be optimistic alongside me. My love and my greatest thank you to all of you.

Ivanovic’s future within the sport had come under question in recent years ( Getty )

"I've seen highs I never dreamed off - I’ve played so many memorable matches.

"It’s well known that I’ve been hampered by injury… I can no longer perform to my high standards so it’s time to move on.

"All I can say is that I've lived my dreams and I hope I've encouraged others to do so."

She added that she would become an ambassador within sport.

Ivanovic’s future within the sport had come under question in recent years, with the Serb struggling to recreate the form that saw her secure her only Grand Slam title at the French Open in 2008.

After victory at Roland Garros, Ivanovic endured a prolonged period of reduced success, failing to make a Grand Slam quarter-final in her subsequent 15 major tournaments.

Her world ranking dropped as low as No 65 during the 2010 season and despite a resurgence in recent years – the Serb ended 2014 as No 5 in the world rankings – Ivanovic found herself back out of form.

The 29-year-old endured a particularly tough 2016 season, winning 15 matches all year, the most recent in June, and slipping to 63rd in the rankings.