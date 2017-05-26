World No 1 Andy Murray is confident he can shake off a sickness bug in time for the first round of the French Open, where he will play Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov.

Murray has been feeling ill all week and has suffered from a cough in the days leading up to the second Grand Slam of the season, having been diagnosed with shingles in February.

The Briton also suffered an elbow injury in March which caused him to miss the Miami Open as well as Great Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

But speaking at a news conference after the French Open draw was made, Murray said he was confident he would be fit and firing in time for his opening match on Monday.

“Monday and Tuesday didn't feel great. I started to feel a bit sick,” he said. “I feel much better just now. I've just got a cough now, but I was just a bit sick for a couple of days.

“It's been frustrating, obviously... But I feel okay now. I will be all good when the tournament starts.”

Murray in conversation with his coach, Ivan Lendl ( Getty )

Murray has ensured a miserable start to the 2017 season and was knocked out of the Australian Open by Mischa Zverev in the fourth round. It was the earliest Murray had exited a Grand Slam since the 2015 US Open, when he was stunned by South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

The Scot has particularly struggled on clay this season and has lost matches to Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Dominic Thiem, Borna Coric and Fabio Fognini since making his return from injury.

And his win percentage of 70.8 represents the worst start to a year by a World No 1 since the 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras, in 1999.

Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017







8 show all Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017













1/8 Andy Murray's miserable start to the season After a superb end to 2016, World No 1 Andy Murray has endured a disastrous start to the new season. Getty

2/8 Australian Open - 4th Round Murray's hopes of winning a first Australian Open title were ended by World No 50 Mischa Zverev: the lowest-ranked player he had lost to at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Aussie Open. Getty

3/8 Dubai Open - Champion The Scot saw off Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to win his first title of the season. But he failed to build on that form. AFP/Getty

4/8 Indian Wells - 2nd Round Murray was broken four times by the qualifier Vasek Pospisil, with the World No 129's serve-and-volley tactics catching Murray completely unaware. Getty

5/8 Miami Open - Withdrew Rocked by his defeat to Pospisil, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow. "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season," he said. Getty

6/8 Monte-Carlo Masters - 3rd Round The results on clay were not any better than what came before. Murray lost in Monte Carlo on only his second match, to the clay-court specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Getty

7/8 Barcelona Open - Semi-finals Victories over Feliciano López and revenge against Ramos-Vinolas offered hope that Murray was returning to form. But defeat in the semi-finals followed, to the promising Dominic Thiem. AFP/Getty

8/8 Madrid Open - 3rd Round "There were a lot of things that weren't particularly good today," Murray remarked after making 55 unforced errors to the 20-year-old Borna Coric. He lost in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3. Getty

“I haven't been doing well recently. It's obviously been a struggle. The last few months have not been good,” Murray added. “I need to accept that I'm struggling and then find a way to get through it.

“I will get through it. I'm sure of that. When that happens, I don't know. Hopefully, it happens in a few days. Hopefully, at this event. If it doesn't, maybe it happens during the grass.”

“I need to enjoy my struggle a little bit just now and that will help me get through it quicker. The more frustrated you get, it doesn't help. So I'll try and get through it as quickly as I can.”