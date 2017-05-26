  1. Sport
  2. Tennis

Andy Murray confident of shaking off his sickness bug ahead of French Open first round against Andrey Kuznetsov

The World No 1 has been struggling with a sickness bug this week

Click to follow
The Independent Online

Andy Murray's projected route to the final

Andy Murray's projected route to the final

  • 1/8 Andy Murray's projected route

    Who will the World No 1 come up against if he is going to win at Roland-Garros for the first time?

    Getty Images

  • 2/8 R1: Andrey Kuznetsov

    The World No 85 is not a renowned clay court performer, although his run to the third round of the 2015 French Open will ensure that Murray does not underestimate him.

    Getty Images

  • 3/8 R2: Martin Klizan

    The Slovak was ranked just outside the top 20 two seasons ago. But has since dropped outside the top 50 and lost in the first round of every Slam last season.

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/8 R3: Juan Martin del Potro

    One of the most dangerous players in the draw. The former US Open champion hasn't played at Roland-Garros since 2012 but did beat Murray the last time the two met: in the Davis Cup tie between Britain and Argentina.

    Getty Images

  • 5/8 R4: Tomas Berdych

    The former Wimbledon finalist is no longer the force he once was. Reached the semis in 2010 and the quarters last season, but he is a player Murray would expect to beat.

    Getty Images

  • 6/8 QF: Alexander Zverev

    The rising star of men's tennis. The 20-year-old has not yet been beyond the third round of a Major, but his recent victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open means he enters the tournament as a legitimate dark horse.

    Getty Images

  • 7/8 SF: Stan Wawrinka

    The 2015 French Open champion is the highest ranked player in Murray's half of the draw. Has a terrific clay-court game and an impressive 41% win ration against Murray.

    Getty Images

  • 8/8 F: Rafael Nadal

    Nadal is the favourite to win the 2017 French Open for what would be his tenth title at Roland-Garros. Murray has only beaten him twice before on clay, both times at the Madrid Open, and only once before at a Grand Slam, when Nadal retired hurt during their 2010 Australian Open quarter-final match.

    Getty Images

World No 1 Andy Murray is confident he can shake off a sickness bug in time for the first round of the French Open, where he will play Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov.

Murray has been feeling ill all week and has suffered from a cough in the days leading up to the second Grand Slam of the season, having been diagnosed with shingles in February.

The Briton also suffered an elbow injury in March which caused him to miss the Miami Open as well as Great Britain’s Davis Cup quarter-final defeat to France.

  • Read more

Murray drawn to play Kuznetsov in French Open first round

But speaking at a news conference after the French Open draw was made, Murray said he was confident he would be fit and firing in time for his opening match on Monday.

“Monday and Tuesday didn't feel great. I started to feel a bit sick,” he said. “I feel much better just now. I've just got a cough now, but I was just a bit sick for a couple of days.

“It's been frustrating, obviously... But I feel okay now. I will be all good when the tournament starts.”

murray-lendl.jpg
Murray in conversation with his coach, Ivan Lendl (Getty)

Murray has ensured a miserable start to the 2017 season and was knocked out of the Australian Open by Mischa Zverev in the fourth round. It was the earliest Murray had exited a Grand Slam since the 2015 US Open, when he was stunned by South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

The Scot has particularly struggled on clay this season and has lost matches to Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Dominic Thiem, Borna Coric and Fabio Fognini since making his return from injury.

And his win percentage of 70.8 represents the worst start to a year by a World No 1 since the 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras, in 1999.

Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017

Andy Murray's difficult start to 2017

  • 1/8 Andy Murray's miserable start to the season

    After a superb end to 2016, World No 1 Andy Murray has endured a disastrous start to the new season.

    Getty

  • 2/8 Australian Open - 4th Round

    Murray's hopes of winning a first Australian Open title were ended by World No 50 Mischa Zverev: the lowest-ranked player he had lost to at a Grand Slam since the 2006 Aussie Open.

    Getty

  • 3/8 Dubai Open - Champion

    The Scot saw off Spaniard Fernando Verdasco in straight sets to win his first title of the season. But he failed to build on that form.

    AFP/Getty

  • 4/8 Indian Wells - 2nd Round

    Murray was broken four times by the qualifier Vasek Pospisil, with the World No 129's serve-and-volley tactics catching Murray completely unaware.

    Getty

  • 5/8 Miami Open - Withdrew

    Rocked by his defeat to Pospisil, Murray withdrew from the Miami Open because of an injury to his right elbow. "The focus is on getting ready for the clay-court season," he said.

    Getty

  • 6/8 Monte-Carlo Masters - 3rd Round

    The results on clay were not any better than what came before. Murray lost in Monte Carlo on only his second match, to the clay-court specialist Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

    Getty

  • 7/8 Barcelona Open - Semi-finals

    Victories over Feliciano López and revenge against Ramos-Vinolas offered hope that Murray was returning to form. But defeat in the semi-finals followed, to the promising Dominic Thiem.

    AFP/Getty

  • 8/8 Madrid Open - 3rd Round

    "There were a lot of things that weren't particularly good today," Murray remarked after making 55 unforced errors to the 20-year-old Borna Coric. He lost in straight-sets, 6-3 6-3.

    Getty

“I haven't been doing well recently. It's obviously been a struggle. The last few months have not been good,” Murray added. “I need to accept that I'm struggling and then find a way to get through it.

  • Read more

Everything you need to know ahead of the French Open

“I will get through it. I'm sure of that. When that happens, I don't know. Hopefully, it happens in a few days. Hopefully, at this event. If it doesn't, maybe it happens during the grass.”

“I need to enjoy my struggle a little bit just now and that will help me get through it quicker. The more frustrated you get, it doesn't help. So I'll try and get through it as quickly as I can.”

Comments