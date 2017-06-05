Crisis? What crisis? Just six days after beginning his French Open campaign with question marks over his form and his health, Andy Murray secured his place in the quarter-finals with his most authoritative performance of the tournament so far.

Karen Khachanov, a strapping 6ft 6in Russian who had beaten Tomas Berdych and John Isner in his previous two matches, was no match for Murray, who won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 to earn a quarter-final meeting with either Kei Nishikori or Fernando Verdasco.

Murray, who had been on antibiotics just before the tournament and had won only one of his four previous matches on clay, has since gone from strength to strength. He is through to the quarter-finals here for the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in total thanks to the 650th tour-level victory of his career, a figure which only 14 other players have bettered.

Andy Murray has recovered from illness and tiredness to play well at the French ( Getty )

When he was interviewed on court at the end of the match, Murray wanted to talk about the terrorist attack in London at the weekend and other recent incidents.

“Obviously there was a terrible tragedy in London,” Murray said. “We also had [another incident] in Manchester only a few days ago. Paris has also had some problems in the last year or two.

“I’m sure everyone would join me in sharing our thoughts and prayers with everyone who has been affected by this.

It’s obviously something that has affected large parts of Europe and all over the world.

Murray has impressed at Roland Garros ( Getty )

“Obviously we want things to keep getting better and I appreciate everyone still coming out to support the tennis and creating a fantastic atmosphere. I’m grateful that I can come out and perform in front of you.”

Khachanov had never played in the main draw at Roland Garros before last week but the 21-year-old Russian, the youngest man to play in the fourth round here for eight years, is one of the game’s outstanding young talents. The world No 53, who is likely to climb into the top 40 next week, has a big game and is clearly not short on confidence.

However, Khachanov had never previously faced a player ranked in the world’s top six and was up against an opponent who kept his focus throughout. In his previous matches Murray had gone back to his old habit of conducting running conversations with nobody in particular, but this time he generally kept his thoughts to himself.

Every aspect of Murray’s game looked in good shape but especially his serve, which has sometimes been his undoing in the past. His defence was as good as ever, his ground strokes were powerful and penetrating and his lobs and drop shots were played with wonderful precision.

Andy Murray celebrates another win ( Getty )

On this occasion, moreover, there was no repeat of the moderate starts Murray had made in his first three matches here. The 30-year-old Scot was on his game from the very first point.

Murray has had to grow accustomed to comparatively early starts here and he did not have to wait long to go out on on court following Simona Halep’s quickfire victory over Carla Suarez Navarro in the day’s opening match.

There was only a light breeze and the temperature was a refreshing 20C on a glorious Parisian spring afternoon when Murray opened proceedings in a half-empty Court Philippe Chatrier just after 12.30 by holding serve to love.

In the first set Murray’s play was almost as perfect as the weather. The world No1 made only one unforced error and conceded just five points on his own serve in taking the set in just 38 minutes.

The only break of serve in the opening set came in the sixth game. When Khachanov served at deuce Murray went to break point with a thumping forehand return winner and converted it with a rally typical of so many he has won over the years. Dogged defence kept the Scot in the point until he forced Khachanov into a forehand error.

Andy Murray did away with Karen Khachanov in a simple victory ( Getty )

Murray had served well from the start and finished off the set with a service game to love, completing the job with an ace.

Khachanov had been given little chance to unleash his thunderous ground strokes thanks to the depth of Murray’s shots. The Russian had not done too much wrong in the first set, but a loose game at 1-1 in the second cost him another break. A wild forehand beyond the baseline handed Murray a break point and a double fault followed.

With Murray leading 3-2 Khachanov turned up the power a notch to retrieve the break, only for the Scot to respond in kind in the following game. Once again Murray served out for the set in emphatic fashion, holding to 15.

There was no let-up in the third set as Murray broke in the opening game. Khachanov again raised his supporters’ hopes by breaking back to level at 4-4, only for Murray to respond in perfect fashion by breaking again in the following game.

After two hours and four minutes Murray served out for victory, which he completed when Khachanov hit a forehand long. No wonder the Scot looked satisfied at the end.