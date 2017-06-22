Greg Rusedski: There's no need to panic over Andy Murray's form

Andy Murray can still win Wimbledon despite his shock defeat at Queen's this week, according to former British No 1 Greg Rusedski.

Murray crashed out in the first round of the Aegon Championships on Tuesday, losing in straight sets to Australian world No 90 Jordan Thompson.

The loss leaves Murray, the world No 1, short of both confidence and practice on grass ahead of Wimbledon which starts in less than two weeks.

It also continues a worrying dip in form for the world number one, who has lost nine times already in 2017, six of those coming against opponents ranked outside the top 20.

Rusedski, however, feels Murray's demise has been exaggerated.

"Everyone is blowing it out of all proportion," Rusedski told the Press Association.

"It's one match. At the end of the day this isn't Wimbledon. He has another 10 days left before he has to open up the tournament so we shouldn't read too much into this.

"It means he's going to get a bit more practice time, he'll be able to get on the grass at Wimbledon, which is a little slower, and on top of that the conditions are not going to be as hot. I really think Andy is going to be fine."

Rusedski added: "He'll just go play a few exhibition matches. Novak (Djokovic) has won Wimbledon before without playing any matches leading in and Rafa (Nadal) has done the same, so let's all not panic about it."

It remains to be seen whether Murray now chooses to enter any additional events next week, with Djokovic announcing on Wednesday he had accepted a wildcard for the Aegon International at Eastbourne.

Djokovic has not entered an official grass-court competition between the French Open and Wimbledon since 2010, instead opting for rest and the odd exhibition match.

"This will be my first trip to Eastbourne. I have heard great things about the tournament," Djokovic said.

"I am looking forward to fine-tuning my grass-court game there ahead of Wimbledon."

PA.