Andy Murray and his wife Kim Sears are expecting their second child.

The couple, who already a 17-month-old daughter called Sophie, are understood to have revealed the pregnancy to both family and friends.

The news comes as the world number one, who has lost nine of his 30 matches in 2017, gets ready for his opening match at Wimbledon as defending champion.

On Monday, Murray will take to Centre Court where he will face Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, a 20-year-old who is ranked 134 in the world.

After losing to Jordan Thompson, who is ranked 90, at the Aegon Queen’s Championships, Murray confessed the loss was a “big blow” to the chances of him holding on to his 2016 Wimbledon Crown.

Murray, who married Sears in 2015 at Dunblane Cathedral in his hometown, has spoken about the fact family is the most important thing to him.

1/8 Andy Murray has a tricky route to the final The defending champion goes into the competition with a hip complaint AFP/Getty Images

2/8 1st round: Alexander Bublik (Russia, world No 134) Came through three rounds of qualifying to earn place in main draw for the first time. Has been playing mostly on Challenger tour this year or trying to qualify for tournaments on main tour Getty

3/8 2nd round: Joao Sousa (Portugal, world No 58) The 28-year-old Portuguese is a consistent performer but has lost all seven of his previous meetings with Murray, four of which have been at Grand Slam tournaments Bongarts/Getty Images

4/8 3rd round: Fabio Fognini (Italy, world No 29) Has won three of his previous six meetings with Murray, but all of his victories came on his favoured surface of clay AFP/Getty Images

5/8 4th round: Lucas Pouille (France, world No 15) The stylish Frenchman has made great progress in the last two years but has failed to take a set off Murray in any of their previous four meetings. Pouille is seeded to meet Nick Kyrgios in the third round AFP/Getty Images

6/8 Quarter-finals: Stan Wawrinka (Switzerland, world No 5) Beat Murray in the semi-finals of the French Open earlier this month and has won eight of their 18 career meetings, but grass tilts the odds in favour of the Scot, who has won both their previous encounters on the surface AFP/Getty Images

7/8 Semi-finals: Rafael Nadal (Spain, world No 2) Nadal has won all three of his previous Wimbledon encounters with Murray and 17 of their 24 career meetings. Murray, oddly enough, has won two of his last three matches on clay against the Spaniard Getty Images

8/8 Final: Novak Djokovic (Serbia, world No 4) The seedings suggest Djokovic should make the final though on recent form Roger Federer seems much more likely to get there. Djokovic has won 25 of his 36 career meetings with but Murray won their only encounter here in the 2013 final Getty Images

Last year, he said being a good father is more important to him than tennis, saying parenthood and making sure his daughter does not grow up thinking he was an inadequate father are his number one priority.

“I’d rather be getting up in the middle of the night and helping her [Sophia] than winning every tennis match and her thinking when she grows up: ‘Actually, you know what, he was a s****y dad but he won a lot of tennis matches so, you know, well done,” he told The Mail on Sunday.

“Becoming a parent is life-changing and if it helps my tennis, great. And if it doesn’t, that’s fine,” he said. “That’s not a problem for me now. My priority is to be a good father first,” he continued. “Obviously, I still want to do well in my job. I still work hard and train hard but my priority is to be a good parent."