Andy Murray will begin the defence of his Queen's Club title with a first-round match against fellow Brit Aljaz Bedene.

Murray beat Bedene in the same tournament in 2016 on his way to a record-extending fifth title.

The competition starts on Monday and includes Milos Raonic, who Murray beat to lift the trophy last year, Stan Wawrinka, who got the better of Murray in the last four of the French Open, and 2014 winner Grigor Dimitrov.

Murray could face another Brit in the second round should he win and Cameron Norrie get past Sam Querrey.

The Scot is in the same quarter of the draw as Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and could potentially face Marin Cilic in the semi-finals.

Kyle Edmund and James Ward have both been drawn against qualifiers in the first round.

