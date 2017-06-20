Andy Murray suffers shock first-round defeat to Jordan Thompson at Queen's

The start of a new grass-court season provides challenges for even the very best players and the only consolation for Andy Murray in defeat here in his opening match at the Aegon Championships was that he was in good company.

After losses for Stan Wawrinka and Milos Raonic in their first matches had provided a reminder of the potential dangers on a first outing on the surface, Murray made it a hat-trick of defeats for the top three seeds when he was beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Jordan Thompson, the world No 90.

Thompson had not even been in the draw until a few hours before the start of the match, but Aljaz Bedene’s late withdrawal because of a wrist injury let in the 23-year-old Australian as a “lucky loser” from the qualifying tournament.

Andy Murray struggled for form his opening round defeat ( Getty Images)

Although he is a solid ball-striker with a decent serve, Thompson is the sort of player you would normally expect Murray to beat with ease. However, this is the Australian’s third tournament of the current grass-court season - which he began by reaching the final of the Surbiton Challenger event - and while he looked comfortable on the surface from the start, Murray struggled.

A regular stream of errors flowed from the world No 1’s racket and he rarely threatened Thompson’s serve. While the Australian grew in confidence, there were times when Murray looked badly out of sorts, particularly on his forehand.

Murray had lost only one match on grass since the summer of 2014 – to a flying Roger Federer in the 2015 Wimbledon semi-finals – but for once failed to find his rhythm on the surface.

Thompson was called into the tournament at the 11th hour ( Getty Images)

Although his run to the semi-finals of the French Open earlier this month had appeared to put his season back on track following a difficult first five months of the year, this defeat inevitably casts a shadow over his preparations for the defence of his Wimbledon title. In terms of the ranking of his opponent, this was Murray’s second worst defeat in the last five years.

Nevertheless, it would be wrong to sound the alarm bells too loudly. Although Murray has won this title five times, he has also suffered some surprising early defeats at the tournament. Janko Tipsarevic, Radek Stepanek, Mardy Fish and Nicolas Mahut have all spoiled his Wimbledon build-up in the past, but he has always gone on to find his form at the All England Club.

Thompson, aged 23, reached a career-high position of No 63 in the world rankings earlier this year after making the second round of the Australian Open. He has since slipped to No 90 but victories this year over David Ferrer, Feliciano Lopez and Benoit Paire showed that he can be a difficult opponent.

In some years the conditions here have been damp and cold, making them particularly challenging, but this time they were all but perfect. The temperature was approaching 30C on a gloriously sunny afternoon, there was little wind and the surface was not as slippery as grass can be at the start of a tournament.

Thompson looked comfortable from the start ( Getty Images)

The first set was typical of a grass-court contest, with no dropped serves and the outcome decided by a tie-break. Thompson had the only break points of the set – three of them in the second game – but when he double-faulted to go 3-1 down in the tie-break it seemed likely that Murray would take charge.

However, the Australian proceeded to take six of the next seven points. Murray saved the first set point with a service winner but on the second he put a lame high backhand into the net.

When Thompson went 0-40 down in the second game of the second set the hopes of Murray’s supporters rose, but Thompson served his way out of trouble with impressive confidence. They were Murray’s only break points of the match.

At 2-2 Murray went break point down when he hit a forehand long and on the next point his lob also went beyond the baseline. At 2-4 he was broken again and after an hour and 43 minutes Thompson secured the best win of his career with his 12th ace.

The first two matches of the day on centre court had also produced surprises as Wawrinka and Raonic both fell at the first hurdle.

Wawrinka, who has never looked at his best on grass, faced a tricky opener against the world No 32, Feliciano Lopez, who was runner-up at Stuttgart last week and has won two of his five tour titles on this surface. Lopez won 7-6, 7-5 to earn a second-round meeting with Jeremy Chardy, a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Britain’s Liam Broady, who had come in as a late replacement for the injured Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Raonic, who lost to Murray in the finals here and at Wimbledon 12 months ago, was beaten 7-6, 7-6 by Thanasi Kokkinakis. Raonic did not have to defend a single break point in the match, while Kokkinakis saved nine out of nine. The 21-year-old Australian, who has played only four tournaments in the last 18 months because of a succession of injuries, won the two tie-breaks 7-5 and 10-8.

James Ward, who is returning to competition after eight months on the sidelines with knee trouble, was beaten 6-2, 6-2 by France’s Julien Benneteau. The 30-year-old Briton, now No 1062 in the world rankings, will be among those hoping for good news on Wednesday when the All England Club announce their first batch of wild cards.