Andy Murray is out of the Monte-Carlo Masters after a three-set defeat to Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the third round.

The world number one, playing in only his second consecutive match in five weeks after an elbow injury, started well but eventually fell 2-6 6-2 7-5.

It is a damaging defeat for the Scot as he attempts to play himself into form ahead of the French Open in June.

The 29-year-old started his second-round match against Gilles Muller on Wednesday with three double faults in the first four points of the match and it did not get much better in his match-up against the clay-specialist.

Murray was broken seven times during a see-saw encounter with the Spaniard and was leading 4-0 in the final set before he suffered a spectacular collapse.

Ramos-Vinolas rallied back to take the next four games to level the decider and despite the Scot taking the ninth to go 5-4 up, the 15th seed closed out the match with three successive games to seal an unlikely victory.