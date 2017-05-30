On Tuesday Andy Murray plays his first match at the 2017 French Open, against Russia’s Andrey Kuznetsov.

In normal circumstances, Murray would be expected to briskly move past the World No 73 in straight-sets, attempting to conserve some energy for the second week.

But Murray has been struggling for form this season and has endured a fairly wretched clay-court swing, meaning his progress to the second round is far from guaranteed.

Murray will take on Kuznetsov on Court Philippe Chatrier at around 2pm. Johanna Konta’s match against Hsieh Su-wei is first up, before the conclusion of Fernando Verdasco v Alexander Zverev, which resumes from last night at one set all.

Where can I watch it?

If you’re in the UK, you have a choice. Both ITV4 and British Eurosport will be screening the action.

1/8 Andy Murray's projected route Who will the World No 1 come up against if he is going to win at Roland-Garros for the first time? Getty Images

2/8 R1: Andrey Kuznetsov The World No 85 is not a renowned clay court performer, although his run to the third round of the 2015 French Open will ensure that Murray does not underestimate him. Getty Images

3/8 R2: Martin Klizan The Slovak was ranked just outside the top 20 two seasons ago. But has since dropped outside the top 50 and lost in the first round of every Slam last season. AFP/Getty Images

4/8 R3: Juan Martin del Potro One of the most dangerous players in the draw. The former US Open champion hasn't played at Roland-Garros since 2012 but did beat Murray the last time the two met: in the Davis Cup tie between Britain and Argentina. Getty Images

5/8 R4: Tomas Berdych The former Wimbledon finalist is no longer the force he once was. Reached the semis in 2010 and the quarters last season, but he is a player Murray would expect to beat. Getty Images

6/8 QF: Alexander Zverev The rising star of men's tennis. The 20-year-old has not yet been beyond the third round of a Major, but his recent victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open means he enters the tournament as a legitimate dark horse. Getty Images

7/8 SF: Stan Wawrinka The 2015 French Open champion is the highest ranked player in Murray's half of the draw. Has a terrific clay-court game and an impressive 41% win ration against Murray. Getty Images

8/8 F: Rafael Nadal Nadal is the favourite to win the 2017 French Open for what would be his tenth title at Roland-Garros. Murray has only beaten him twice before on clay, both times at the Madrid Open, and only once before at a Grand Slam, when Nadal retired hurt during their 2010 Australian Open quarter-final match. Getty Images

What’s the head to head record?

Murray has won both of their previous encounters. The first at the 2014 US Open in four sets, the second in Beijing last season, which Murray won 6-2 6-1.

What have they been saying?

Murray in conversation with his coach, Ivan Lendl ( Getty )

Murray: “The past few months have not been good, obviously. I haven't played well. I had a few issues as well.

“I need to accept that I'm struggling and then find a way to get through it.

“I will get through it - I'm sure of that. When that happens, I don't know. Hopefully it happens in a few days. Hopefully it happens at this event. If it doesn't, maybe it happens during the grass.”

The Russian believes he has a good chance to win ( Getty )

Kuznetsov: “If you maybe see the results he showed on clay, maybe it's not his best as he showed last year.

“A few guys like (Borna) Coric, for example, beat him in Madrid. It shows that it's possible to beat him. Also in the first rounds of the big tournaments, maybe they need some time to find rhythm and so on.

“Of course it will be important to start good. If it goes to a five-setter, there will be a few more chances for him to win because of the physical conditions.

“But if he starts a little bit nervy and shaky, and I start with confidence, maybe I can win one set and take a lead in the second.

“For me it's a good experience to play against a world number one. If I win, I will be a hero. If I lose, nobody will be surprised. [There is] nothing to lose for me.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 2/11

Andrey Kuznetsov to win: 24/5

And who will the winner play in the next round?

Either the Czech Republic’s Martin Kližan or French wildcard Laurent Lokoli. Kližan — who reached the third round at Roland-Garros three years ago before losing to Marcel Granollers — is the more likely opponent.