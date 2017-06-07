Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori meet in the quarter-finals of the French Open with a place in the last four up for grabs.

The two go head to head on Court Philippe Chatrier with Murray looking to avenge last year’s US Open defeat at the hands of the Japanese.

Live Updates

What time does it start?

The match will get under way around 3.00pm on Wednesday 7 June, assuming the quarter-final between Karolina Pliskova and Caroline Garcia runs on time.

Where can I watch it?

ITV 4 and Eurosport both offer coverage. Alternatively, follow our live blog on this very page.

Murray has rediscovered his form in Paris (Getty)



How did they reach the quarters?

Murray's route to quarter-finals:

First Round - def. Andrey Kuznetsov, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, 6-0.

Second Round - def. Martin Klizan, 6-7 (3), 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Third Round - def. Juan Martin del Potro (29), 7-6 (8), 7-5, 6-0.

Fourth Round - def. Karen Khachanov, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4.

Murray celebrates victory over Khachanov (Getty)



Nishikori's route to last eight:

First Round - def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Second Round - def. Jeremy Chardy, 6-3, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

Third Round - def. Chung Hyeon, 7-5, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 0-6, 6-4.

Fourth Round - def. Fernando Verdasco, 0-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-0.

Nishikori beat Fernando Verdasco in the fourth round ( Getty )

What have they been saying?

Murray on losing to Nishikori at last year's US Open:

"Obviously we played at the US Open and that was five sets, a match that got away from me a little bit, so I need to learn a bit from that.

"There's a good chance it's a long one. He returns well and he's very solid off both wings. He's always a tough guy to play against.

"I'm happy with where my game's at. Everything is going pretty well just now. I'm feeling good going into the middle part of the second week."

Rain has forced a number of delays at this year's competition ( Getty )

Surprisingly, Nishikori struggled to even recall the match:

"I don't even know if I won or lost. I won?"

"I think physically, I'm OK," he added. "It's not easy. Long matches. I'm a little bit sore, but I'm sure it's going to be okay. I have one day rest [on Tuesday].

"I'll try to be physically ready for a long, tough match."

"He's [Murray] a great player. A very smart tennis player.

What are the odds?

Murray to win: 1/4

Nishikori to win: 3/1

