Andy Murray will play Slovakia’s Martin Klizan in the second round of the French Open today, as he continues to try and improve his middling form on clay.

Murray was given a good workout in the first round, where he beat Andrey Kuznetsov to set up a date with Klizan on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

The World No 1 is the heavy favourite to progress to the third round at the expense of Klizan, who struggled with an injury problem in his opening match.

The Slovakian almost did not play at Roland Garros because of a calf injury he picked up three weeks ago and limped through a five-set first-round win over wild card Laurent Lokoli.

Live Updates 59 secs ago Murray 2-3 Klizan* Wow, a great start to the game from both men. Murray wins the first point with a sublime forehand down the line and is in control on the next point, before Klizan absolutely batters a forehand from the back of the court which leaves Murray on the backfoot. Klizan follows it up with a dropshot but a scampering Murray hacks it back, and somehow wins the point with a perfectly executed cross-court lob. Bravo. Two big forehands belted wide later and Murray holds. 3 mins ago Murray* 1-3 Klizan Two tame backhand errors from both men: 15-all. Klizan then wins the next point with a terrifically punchy backhand down the line, which he follows up with an absolutely crushing cross-court forehand. Wow, he's generating some serious power out there. Surely he can't maintain this intensity for the whole match? Murray then nets a backhand and Klizan holds. 6 mins ago Uh oh Murray's moaning has started early. As I thought, he wasn't happy with that line call on the second point of the match, and he tells the umpire that he wanted him to look at the mark a little closer. 8 mins ago Murray 1-2 Klizan* Good, aggressive play from Klizan to win the first point, attacking the net and hitting a winner down the line. He wins the next point with a big forehand which I think Murray thought was long. He miscued his return and looked imploringly towards the chair umpire, but it just about clipped the line. Klizan maintains his aggression, charging the net on the next point and bringing up three break points with an accurate volley! Well, well, well. He saves the first when Klizan is taken aback with his kick serve, awkwardly hacking it back into the net. But he then slaps a routine forehand wide and Klizan breaks. 12 mins ago Murray* 1-1 Klizan What's Klizan's serve like then? Hmm. The lefthander hits the ball very hard, but Murray batters the first part to take control of the rally and wins the point when Klizan makes an unforced error of his forehand. Murray then belts a couple of forehands fractionally long, and falls 40-15 down when the Slovak reads his dropshot. He spring forward in an instant and whips a fine crosscourt passing shot to win the point. A sublime crosscourt backhand then wins him the point. He hits it a wicked angle and the ball skids past Murray. Klizan holds. 16 mins ago Murray 1-0 Klizan* (* Denotes next server) Not a bad start from the underdog! Murray, ambitiously, follows up his big serve with a drop shot. Klizan chases it down and Murray just about hacks it back at him, before the Slovakian finishes with a backhand smash at the net. Murray then nets a backhand, and it's 0-30. A big serve which Klizan can only tap into the net gets the World No 1 on the board. Klizan then miscues a routine backhand down the line, and it's 30-all. Agh, Andy. He's in control of the next rally but gets wayyy too much on his forehand, slapping the ball well beyond the baseline. Fortunately however Klizan gets rather excited on the next point with an early break in his sights, aggressively belting a forehand, but aggressively belting it into the net. Another big serve gets Murray to advantage, but a thunderous forehand down the line - followed up by a volley at the net - means Klizan drags it back to deuce. Fortunately, another two big serves get the Scot out of trouble. He holds. 22 mins ago Murray to serve first. 24 mins ago Big cheer for Murray as the two players are announced. The court is only around 25-30% full, however. These Parisians and their late lunches... 27 mins ago They're knocking up! Which gives you just enough time to watch this... Klizan had no time for pleasantries after his win against Laurent Lokoli in the first round after the French wildcard accused him of making the most of his calf injury... 32 mins ago Here they come! Klizan wearing some very fetching blue and hot pink Sergio Tacchini stash (like what your 'Da used to wear back in the day), Murray in his customary white and black Under Armour kit (like what your 'Da now wears around the house). 34 mins ago Wow On Court Philippe Chatrier, 2015 champ Stan Wawrinka is already 3-0 up against Alexandr Dolgopolov, who you may remember played Murray in the Aussie Open quarters a few years back. 36 mins ago Who is Martin Klizan? The Slovakian World No 5 is a powerful lefthander who was the winner of the boys' singles title at the French Open in 2006. He's never been beyond the fourth round of a Slam although tends to perform better at Roland Garros then anywhere else, having reached the third round here in 2014 and boasting an overall 5-5 win-loss record in Paris. He warmed up for the tournament by reaching back-to-back quarter-finals in Budapest and Munich, so Murray would be wise not to underestimate him. That calf injury won't help his chances, though. 41 mins ago Agnieszka Radwańska has just won her second round match in three sets meaning Murray will be on court very shortly. 48 mins ago Incidentally, while Murray is playing in the rarified air of Court Suzanne Lenglen - possibly one of the most iconic venues in the sport - the two men he could meet in the next round will be slugging it out on Court 2. It's been a little bit surprising to see Del Potro playing out his return on the lesser courts, especially considering he took Roger Federer to five-sets in a memorable 2009 semi-final. But if both of the favourites win today, you can bet both Murray and DelPo will be returning to the grand Court Philippe Chatrier to battle for a place in the fourth round. Also a fun fact: Del Potro is contesting his 100th Tour-level clay-court match today. Were it not for a series of cruel injuries, he would easily have played in more than double that number. 56 mins ago Murray was in good form after his post-match presser on Tuesday. This from Paul Newman... Andy Murray considered Andre Agassi as his coach after splitting with Ivan Lendl 57 mins ago A good omen... Andy Murray has never lost to a player ranked as low as 50 (Klizan's current ATP ranking) at Roland Garros. The lowest player to have ever defeated Murray here in Paris? That would be home favourite Gael Monfils, who was the World No 28 when he won their first round match in five sets, all the way back in 2006. 1 hour ago Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Andy Murray's second round match against Martin Klizan. Join us for build-up as well as game by game coverage from the French Open.

What time is it?

Murray is second up on the second showcourt at Roland-Garros, meaning he will likely be on court around 2pm UK time.

Andy Murray's projected route to the final







8 show all Andy Murray's projected route to the final













1/8 Andy Murray's projected route Who will the World No 1 come up against if he is going to win at Roland-Garros for the first time? Getty Images

2/8 R1: Andrey Kuznetsov The World No 85 is not a renowned clay court performer, although his run to the third round of the 2015 French Open will ensure that Murray does not underestimate him. Getty Images

3/8 R2: Martin Klizan The Slovak was ranked just outside the top 20 two seasons ago. But has since dropped outside the top 50 and lost in the first round of every Slam last season. AFP/Getty Images

4/8 R3: Juan Martin del Potro One of the most dangerous players in the draw. The former US Open champion hasn't played at Roland-Garros since 2012 but did beat Murray the last time the two met: in the Davis Cup tie between Britain and Argentina. Getty Images

5/8 R4: Tomas Berdych The former Wimbledon finalist is no longer the force he once was. Reached the semis in 2010 and the quarters last season, but he is a player Murray would expect to beat. Getty Images

6/8 QF: Alexander Zverev The rising star of men's tennis. The 20-year-old has not yet been beyond the third round of a Major, but his recent victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open means he enters the tournament as a legitimate dark horse. Getty Images

7/8 SF: Stan Wawrinka The 2015 French Open champion is the highest ranked player in Murray's half of the draw. Has a terrific clay-court game and an impressive 41% win ration against Murray. Getty Images

8/8 F: Rafael Nadal Nadal is the favourite to win the 2017 French Open for what would be his tenth title at Roland-Garros. Murray has only beaten him twice before on clay, both times at the Madrid Open, and only once before at a Grand Slam, when Nadal retired hurt during their 2010 Australian Open quarter-final match. Getty Images

Where can I watch it?

If you’re in the UK, you have a choice. Both ITV4 and British Eurosport will be screening the action.

What’s the head to head record?

The pair have only ever met once before, at last year’s ATP 500 Vienna Open. Murray was made to work for his win, losing a second-set tiebreak before bouncing back in the third: 6-3 6-7 6-0.

What have they been saying?

Murray: "He has a lot of talent. He can hit a big ball. He is quite unpredictable on the court. He plays a lot of drop shots and quite unorthodox shot selection, so it can be difficult to prepare for that.

Obviously I saw a few videos of his match (against Lokoli). It was pretty entertaining. Hopefully I can go out there and play some good tennis and make it tough for him.

Klizan struggled with an injury in his opening match ( Getty )

Klizan: "I'm still playing doubles today after playing singles for four hours. Great scheduling, especially when I'm coming back from injury, so it's very tough now. I'll do the best to recover and be ready for the next match.”

What are the odds?

Andy Murray to win: 1/14

Martin Klizan to win: 15/2

And who will the winner play in the next round?

Either Nicolás Almagro or — more probably and more intimidatingly — 2009 US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro.