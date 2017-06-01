Who will the World No 1 come up against if he is going to win at Roland-Garros for the first time?
Getty Images
2/8
R1: Andrey Kuznetsov
The World No 85 is not a renowned clay court performer, although his run to the third round of the 2015 French Open will ensure that Murray does not underestimate him.
Getty Images
3/8
R2: Martin Klizan
The Slovak was ranked just outside the top 20 two seasons ago. But has since dropped outside the top 50 and lost in the first round of every Slam last season.
AFP/Getty Images
4/8
R3: Juan Martin del Potro
One of the most dangerous players in the draw. The former US Open champion hasn't played at Roland-Garros since 2012 but did beat Murray the last time the two met: in the Davis Cup tie between Britain and Argentina.
Getty Images
5/8
R4: Tomas Berdych
The former Wimbledon finalist is no longer the force he once was. Reached the semis in 2010 and the quarters last season, but he is a player Murray would expect to beat.
Getty Images
6/8
QF: Alexander Zverev
The rising star of men's tennis. The 20-year-old has not yet been beyond the third round of a Major, but his recent victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open means he enters the tournament as a legitimate dark horse.
Getty Images
7/8
SF: Stan Wawrinka
The 2015 French Open champion is the highest ranked player in Murray's half of the draw. Has a terrific clay-court game and an impressive 41% win ration against Murray.
Getty Images
8/8
F: Rafael Nadal
Nadal is the favourite to win the 2017 French Open for what would be his tenth title at Roland-Garros. Murray has only beaten him twice before on clay, both times at the Madrid Open, and only once before at a Grand Slam, when Nadal retired hurt during their 2010 Australian Open quarter-final match.
Getty Images
Where can I watch it?
If you’re in the UK, you have a choice. Both ITV4 and British Eurosport will be screening the action.
What’s the head to head record?
The pair have only ever met once before, at last year’s ATP 500 Vienna Open. Murray was made to work for his win, losing a second-set tiebreak before bouncing back in the third: 6-3 6-7 6-0.
What have they been saying?
Murray: "He has a lot of talent. He can hit a big ball. He is quite unpredictable on the court. He plays a lot of drop shots and quite unorthodox shot selection, so it can be difficult to prepare for that.
Obviously I saw a few videos of his match (against Lokoli). It was pretty entertaining. Hopefully I can go out there and play some good tennis and make it tough for him.
Klizan struggled with an injury in his opening match (Getty)
Klizan: "I'm still playing doubles today after playing singles for four hours. Great scheduling, especially when I'm coming back from injury, so it's very tough now. I'll do the best to recover and be ready for the next match.”
What are the odds?
Andy Murray to win: 1/14
Martin Klizan to win: 15/2
And who will the winner play in the next round?
Either Nicolás Almagro or — more probably and more intimidatingly — 2009 US Open champion Juan Martín del Potro.