Andy Murray's preparations for Wimbledon have been dealt another blow after he was forced to pull out of a warm-up match at the Hurlingham Club because of a sore hip.

Following his first round exit at Queen's Club last week the world number is searching for form and time on court as he bids to return to the All England Club in as good a shape as possible.

Murray, who has two matches scheduled this week, had been due to take on Frenchman Lucas Pouille, but it was announced on Tuesday morning that he would not take to the court because his hip was "a bit sore".

The decision was described as a precaution, with Murray still planning to contest the second match against an as-yet-unnamed opponent on Friday.

But it is not the preparation the Scot would have wanted as he prepares to defend his Wimbledon title.

This week’s exhibition matches mark the Scot’s last opportunity to build up some winning momentum before heading into his Wimbledon title defence.

His preparations for the tournament took a significant setback after the 30-year-old was beaten 7-6, 6-2 by Australia’s Thompson in the first round of Queen’s.

Murray's difficult season has been punctuated with health problems, including shingles, an elbow injury and two bouts of flu.