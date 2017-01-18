Like every other British player of the last decade Dan Evans has grown used to living in the shadow of Andy Murray, but for once the 26-year-old from Birmingham upstaged his Davis Cup colleague here today.

Both men reached the third round of the Australian Open, but it was Evans who stole the show with his stunning 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 victory over the world No 7, Marin Cilic. Murray, meanwhile, brushed aside the Russian teenager Andrey Rublev, winning 6-3, 6-0, 6-2, though the Scot hurt his ankle when falling heavily early in the third set.

“I think I played as well as I can play today,” Evans said after his memorable victory. “I was really pleased with how I played, especially towards the end of the match.”

While Murray was setting about his task in Rod Laver Arena, which is the main show court here at Melbourne Park, Evans was completing the finest victory of his career in the comparative outpost of Court 3.

For followers of the world No 51, his victory was not a total surprise. Last week Evans recorded his first victory over a top 10 opponent when he beat Dominic Thiem and went on to reach his first tour final at the Sydney International before losing to Gilles Muller.

Over the last 18 months Evans has climbed more than 700 places in the world rankings and troubled some of the world’s best players. He had a match point against Stan Wawrinka, the eventual champion, at last year’s US Open.

This latest victory, against a player coached by Jonas Bjorkman, who used to work with Murray, was a tactical master class. From a set and a break down, Evans outfoxed Cilic, a former US Open champion.

Evans has played a more aggressive game in his rise through the ranks over the last year and a half, but on this occasion he chose a different strategy, even if it might have been forced on him by the power of his opponent’s ball-striking.

Cilic, who uses his 6ft 6in frame to hit some huge serves and ground strokes, is at his best when opponents hit the ball hard, but Evans regularly took pace off his shots. Forced to generate his own power, Cilic hit 55 winners but made 69 unforced errors.

It is only the second time Evans has beaten someone inside the top 10 (Getty)

Nevertheless it had seemed in the early stages that Evans might suffer the same fate that he had in losing the Sydney final last weekend, when he was unable to handle Muller’s big serve. Cilic hit six unreturned serves in his first two service games and for good measure broke Evans at the first attempt. When the Croatian took the first set in just 33 minutes it seemed that the end might be swift.

Cilic also made the first break in the second set, but Evans’ tactics soon started to pay dividends. The Briton broke back to level at 3-3, saved three break points when he served at 5-5 and then broke again to take the set. He went to set point with a superb backhand cross-court pass winner before Cilic’s missed forehand completed the job.

The momentum was now with the world No 51, who made the only break of the third set to lead 3-1. Cilic saved two set points in holding serve for 3-5, but Evans served out to love in the following game to put himself firmly in charge.

Cilic, nevertheless, was not going to go down without a fight. The Croatian, a former semi-finalist here, forced eight break points in a marathon second game at the start of the fourth set, only for Evans to save them all. Rubbing salt in the wound, the Briton broke serve in the next game, with Cilic double-faulting on break point.

Murray fell awkwardly on his ankle in the first set (Getty)

With nerves perhaps starting to jangle, the next two games also went against serve, but Evans, who had never won a match in the main draw here until this week, broke the pattern by holding to lead 4-2.

Evans did not even have to serve out for the match as Cilic went 0-40 down when he served at 3-5. The world No 7 saved the first two match points but on the third he netted a forehand.

“It was great to win,” Evans said afterwards. “Getting across the line against him over five sets is a big thing for me.

“He’s obviously No 7 in the world. I knew I could win, but there was no point sprouting off that I could win. He was giving me a good hiding at the start. I just had to hang in there. Obviously it got quite cold out there and he struggled to hit through me.”

Evans, who next meets the winner of today’s concluding match between Bernard Tomic and Victor Estrella Burgos, said that he had had to work his way back into the match after making a slow start. “I was a bit taken aback at how hard he hit the ball,” Evans said. “I had to get in the match and hang in at the start of the second set.”

Murray is confident he will be fit for his third-round match on Friday (Getty)

Murray, who had made a patchy start to his campaign in beating Illya Marchenko on Monday, was in much better form against Rublev.

The Scot converted his only break point of the first set in the sixth game and raced through the second set, though his progress was halted in the third when he fell at the back of the court. He called for a trainer after hurting his right ankle but recovered to see out a comfortable victory.

“It's just a little bit sore,” Murray said afterwards. “It’s not too serious, but I definitely rolled it a bit. I'll make sure I get some ice on it. I was moving OK at the end, which is positive. Sometimes if you roll your ankle and it feels bad, you can't put weight on it, but I could put weight on it so I'm sure it’ll be fine.”

Asked about his upcoming third-round meeting with Sam Querrey, who beat Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year, Murray said: “It’ll be a tough one. He’s got a big game, a big serve and takes a lot of chances with his forehand. It'll be a tricky one. He had a big win at Wimbledon against Novak so I'll have to be on my game and play some good tennis to get through.”