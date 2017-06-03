The match never quite lived up to their two epic encounters of last summer, but that will be of no concern to Andy Murray, who beat Juan Martin del Potro 7-6, 7-5, 6-0 here to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the eighth time in his career.

For a while it seemed that Britain might have two men through to the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time in the open era, but Kyle Edmund was beaten 6-7, 7-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-4 by South Africa’s Kevin Anderson.

After Murray’s health and fitness issues of the last few months and his moderate results in the first part of the clay-court season, the 30-year-old Scot appears to be running into form at just the right time. He next faces a fourth-round meeting with the winner of the later contest between John Isner and Karen Khachanov.

On this occasion it was Murray’s opponent who appeared to have the more serious physical problems. Del Potro sustained a groin injury in his previous match and by the end appeared to be struggling with his movement.

Andy Murray's projected route to the final







8 show all Andy Murray's projected route to the final













1/8 Andy Murray's projected route Who will the World No 1 come up against if he is going to win at Roland-Garros for the first time? Getty Images

2/8 R1: Andrey Kuznetsov The World No 85 is not a renowned clay court performer, although his run to the third round of the 2015 French Open will ensure that Murray does not underestimate him. Getty Images

3/8 R2: Martin Klizan The Slovak was ranked just outside the top 20 two seasons ago. But has since dropped outside the top 50 and lost in the first round of every Slam last season. AFP/Getty Images

4/8 R3: Juan Martin del Potro One of the most dangerous players in the draw. The former US Open champion hasn't played at Roland-Garros since 2012 but did beat Murray the last time the two met: in the Davis Cup tie between Britain and Argentina. Getty Images

5/8 R4: Tomas Berdych The former Wimbledon finalist is no longer the force he once was. Reached the semis in 2010 and the quarters last season, but he is a player Murray would expect to beat. Getty Images

6/8 QF: Alexander Zverev The rising star of men's tennis. The 20-year-old has not yet been beyond the third round of a Major, but his recent victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open means he enters the tournament as a legitimate dark horse. Getty Images

7/8 SF: Stan Wawrinka The 2015 French Open champion is the highest ranked player in Murray's half of the draw. Has a terrific clay-court game and an impressive 41% win ration against Murray. Getty Images

8/8 F: Rafael Nadal Nadal is the favourite to win the 2017 French Open for what would be his tenth title at Roland-Garros. Murray has only beaten him twice before on clay, both times at the Madrid Open, and only once before at a Grand Slam, when Nadal retired hurt during their 2010 Australian Open quarter-final match. Getty Images

Murray showed no mercy. Last year’s French Open runner-up had the Argentinian running all over the court as he played a heady mix of drop shots and lobs. He also concentrated his attack on Del Potro’s backhand, which has never been the same since his four wrist operations. The world No 30, nevertheless, can still hit a monstrous forehand and struck some huge winners.

The outcome could have been different had a desperately tight first set not gone Murray’s way, but from that moment onwards the Scot rarely looked in danger of losing.

“I expected a very tough match,” Murray said afterwards. “The first set was very, very important for the rest of the match. Whoever won that had big momentum. In these conditions, when it’s slow and heavy, to be coming back is very difficult. But I thought I played some good tennis towards the end.”

Andy Murray cruised past his opponent in the third ( Getty )

He added: “I’m starting to feel better. I was really looking forward to the French Open. I had struggled for the last six or seven weeks coming in, but this is obviously one of the most important tournaments of the year. I had great memories from last year in Paris. I wanted to come and play some good tennis again and each day I’m feeling a little bit better. Hopefully I can keep it going.”

After some of the high heat and humidity of the previous six days, the temperature was a comparatively cool 18C as the match started just before 1pm. Despite the fact that this was lunchtime – a key part of the day for most Parisians - there was a good crowd inside Court Philippe Chatrier for one of the most eagerly anticipated matches of the first week.

The first set did not disappoint. It took 84 minutes and was full of drama as the advantage tipped one way and then the other.

Del Potro was left exhausted by the first set ( Getty )

One of Murray’s strategies was clear from the start as he won the first two points with drop shots and took the opening game with another. Del Potro, nevertheless, was soon into his stride and was the first to break serve, in the third game.

Murray had two break points in the eighth game, both of which Del Potro saved with unreturned serves, and in the ninth the Scot saved a set point with a service winner. When Del Potro served for the set at 5-4 he saved three break points, but on the fourth could do nothing about Murray’s forehand winner.

In the tie-break Murray went 6-4 up, only to make errors on his first two set points. Del Potro double-faulted when he served for the set at 7-6 and at 8-9 the Argentinian made a crucial error when he hit a forehand just wide of the line. Carlos Bernardes, the umpire, had to check with the line judge before ruling that the ball was indeed out, upon which a disconsolate Del Potro leaned on the net, his head bowed, for the best part of a minute.

Murray serves in the second set ( Getty )

The set brought back memories of the two epic confrontations between these two men last summer, when Murray won their gold medal match at the Olympics and Del Potro earned his revenge a month later in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup.

On this occasion, however, Del Potro was unable to respond in quite the same way. Murray immediately turned on the pressure at the start of the second set, going to break point with yet another drop shot and converting it when he forced Del Potro into a forehand error.

Del Potro saved another break point in the third game and after the fifth called for the trainer and doctor, who gave him what were presumably anti-inflammatory pills or pain-killers.

The Argentine struggled to hit back after the first set ( Getty )

However, the popular Argentinian is nothing if not a fighter. Buoyed by increasingly vocal support from the crowd with their rising chants of “Delpo! Delpo!” he hung on grimly.

Murray was broken when he served for the set at 5-4, but Del Potro’s joy was short-lived. The Scot broke back immediately and then took the set with a point that bordered on cruelty as he pulled his opponent around the court with a drop shot, lob and, finally, a deft overhead.

It effectively ended Del Potro’s resistance. Murray broke serve in the opening game of the third set and again in the third game, in which the Argentinian hardly moved as his opponent launched into big forehand return winners on the last two points. Del Potro did not win another game as Murray completed his victory with a backhand winner after two hours and 53 minutes.

“He was playing much better than me in the first set,” Murray said. “At the 5-4 game I think he had set point and I had some game points. Then in the tie-break I had some chances, some set points, and didn’t get them. Then I think he served a double fault on set point in the tie-break.

Murray celebrates his win (after a quick change of shirts) ( Getty )

“Both of us had some chances in the first set and the second was the same. Thankfully I managed to create a few more of the opportunities, but both of those first two sets could have gone either way.”

Edmund and Anderson were locked in a big-serving contest on Court 1 that lasted three hours and 59 minutes. The opening two sets both went to tie-breaks and the first break of serve came after two and three-quarter hours as Edmund took a 6-5 lead in the third set.

The 22-year-old Briton served out to take what might have been a decisive hold on the match, but Anderson came out with all guns blazing to break for the first time in the second game of the fourth set, which he went on to win convincingly.

At 2-2 in the decider Edmund held serve from 0-40 down, but at 4-4 he was finally broken again, upon which Anderson served out for victory to earn a fourth-round meeting with Marin Cilic.