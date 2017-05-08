Dan Evans has reopened a nationality row by saying that he still considers himself to be the British number three, despite being overtaken by Aljaz Bedene in the ATP World Rankings.

Evans, who was speaking after defeat in the first round of the Madrid Open to Robin Haase, dropped to 58th in the latest standings to be published. It means he is ranked below Bedene, in 56th.

Bedene was born in Slovenia and represented the country of his birth until March 2015, when he was granted UK citizenship after living in Welwyn Garden City for seven years.

He attended a citizenship ceremony near his home in Hertfordshire and took an 'Oath or Affirmation of Allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen'. He immediately became the new British number two.

Evans was part of the team that won the Davis Cup in 2015 ( Getty )

However he has so far been prevented from representing Great Britain in the Davis Cup, because he has previously played three dead rubbers for Slovenia.

Evans has repeatedly criticised Bedene’s switch, and when news of Bedene’s decision was first made public in 2014 he tweeted: “So a guy is becoming British who has already played for his country. Doesn't quite sound right to me”.

And the British number four again spoke out about the situation after his defeat to Haase.

Bedene was granted UK citizenship in 2015 ( Getty )

“I don't think he really believes he's British either,” Evans told the BBC in Madrid.

“It's nothing against Aljaz. I like him, he's not confrontational in any way - but to me it doesn't sit well if you play for another country.

“I don't feel bad about him, but for me it's a bit baffling as to why.”

Evans is now ranked as the British number four ( Getty )

Independent Sport has contacted Bedene's representative for comment.

Bedene has received support from other players however, including British and World No 1 Andy Murray, who in 2015 said that the Brits competing with Bedene should be motivated – rather than frustrated – with the additional competition.

Murray has defended Bedene in the past ( Getty )

“I would hope that all the guys that are below him now, like James, Kyle [Edmund] and Liam [Broady], will use it as motivation,” Murray told the Telegraph.

“If he was ranked 500 in the world they [the other Britons] wouldn’t be that fussed about it,” Murray said on Wednesday. “But he threatens their position a bit and he’s now the British No 2 comfortably as well.

“They can complain about it but the best thing to do is try and use it in the right way. He is British now; accept it for what it is. I think it can only be seen as positive for those guys. He is a very good player.”

Evans loses to Haase in Madrid

Evans made his potentially controversial comments after suffering a straight-sets defeat to Dutchman Robin Haase.

Evans lost his cool during his first round defeat ( Getty )

The British number four was unable to get a foothold in either set and fell to a 7-5 6-2 defeat in less than an hour and a half.

Evans has only ever won two ATP Tour matches on clay – with both of those coming at last month’s Barcelona Open – and failed to seriously trouble his more experienced opponent.

His serve was broken in the very first game of the match and he then smashed his racquet in a fit of rage when he was broken back immediately after breaking to level the match at 5-5.

Riled, he then lost his first two service matches of the second set before losing in an hour and 19 minutes.