British tennis player Dan Evans has announced that he failed a drug test in April, testing positive for cocaine.

The world No 50 claimed on Friday that he had taken the recreational drug out-of-competition for reasons "completely unrelated to tennis".

He called a last-minute press conference at a hotel close to Queen's Club to announce that he had failed a drugs test. Earlier this week he received a wildcard to play at the Aegon Championships but had to withdraw because of injury.

Evans is likely to be hit with a lengthy ban ( Getty )

“This is a very difficult day for me and I wanted to come here in person to tell you guys face to face.

“I was notified a few days ago that I failed a drugs test in April where I tested positive for cocaine. It's really important you know this was taken out-of-competition and the context was completely unrelated to tennis.

“I made a mistake and I must face up to it. I do not condone for one second to anyone that this was acceptable behaviour.

“I've let a lot of people down - my family, my coach, my team, sponsors, British tennis and my fans.

“I can only deeply apologise from the bottom of my heart. This has been an extremely sad and humbling experience.”

Evans failed the drugs test in April ( Getty )

The International Tennis Federation announced shortly after Evans made his statement that he provided a sample containing cocaine and its metabolite on April 24 2017.

“In accordance with Article 2.1 of the TADP, Mr Evans was charged on 16 June with an Anti-Doping Rule Violation,” a statement published to the ITF’s website read. “Mr Evans has accepted the finding of cocaine in his sample collected on 24 April.

“As positive tests for Non-Specified Substances carry a mandatory Provisional Suspension, Mr Evans will be provisionally suspended with effect from 26 June, under Article 8.3.1(c) of the 2017 TADP, pending determination of the case.”

Evans was part of the team that won the Davis Cup in 2015 ( Getty )

The 27-year-old won the Davis Cup with Great Britain in 2015 and reached the fourth round of this year's Australian Open, his best ever result at a Grand Slam.

Evans last played on 10 June at Surbiton, retiring with a calf injury before withdrawing from events in Nottingham, London and Eastbourne.

Evans started 2017 in promising form ( Getty )

The British No 3 was dubbed 'the bad boy of British tennis' by the media early into his career.

He twice lost his LTA funding because of his poor off-court behaviour and an alleged lack of commitment.

However, he worked hard to improve his image and enjoyed the best season of his career in 2016, reaching the Third Round at Wimbledon and the US Open, where he held a match-point in the fourth set against three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.