Britain's Australian Open giant-killer Dan Evans caused another shock by beating world number 27 Bernard Tomic to reach the last 16.

Evans toppled seventh seed Marin Cilic on Wednesday and can now add Tomic to his growing list of scalps after beating the local favourite 7-5 7-6 (7/2) 7-6 (7/3) in his first match on Rod Laver Arena.

It means the British number three has also reached his first-ever fourth round at a grand slam and he will now face France's 12th seed Jo-Wilfried Tsonga for a place in the quarter-finals.

More to follow...