Top seed Milos Raonic enjoyed safe passage to the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The world number three was forced to wait for most of the day to get on court after heavy rain but he did not hang about once there as he beat Borna Coric 6-3 7-6 (7/2).

Raonic will meet Kyle Edmund in the last eight after the British number three progressed past Yen-Hsun Lu 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Third seed Jack Sock dropped only five games in a 6-4 6-1 success over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, the same scoreline by which Steve Johnson, seeded fifth, beat Yoshihito Nishioka.

The top seeds in action all made it through to the quarter-finals of the Open 13 in Marseille.

Third seed Nick Kyrgios, the champion last year, opened the defence of his crown with the easiest of wins against Malek Jaziri, triumphing 6-4 6-2.

Fourth seed and home favourite Lucas Pouille edged two tight sets to send out British number four Aljaz Bedene 7-5 7-5 while there were also wins for fellow Frenchmen Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon.

Gasquet beat Mikhail Youzhny 7-5 6-2 and Simon edged out compatriot Julien Benneteau 6-2 2-6 6-3. Benoit Paire exited, though, as Russian Daniil Medvedev beat him.

Second seed Dominic Thiem cruised into the semi-finals of the Rio Open.

The Austrian beat Dusan Lajovic 6-2 7-5 and will be favourite to win the title following top seed Kei Nishikori's surprise first-round exit.

There were also wins for Diego Schwartzman, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Nicolas Kicker.

