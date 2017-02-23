  1. Sport
  2. Tennis

Kyle Edmund beats Yen-Hsun Lu to set-up Delray Beach Open quarter-final clash against top seed Milos Raonic

Raonic cruised past Borna Coric while Edmund was taken to three sets by Yen-Hsun Lu

Click to follow
The Independent Online
kyle-edmund1.jpg
Kyle Edmund will take on Milos Raonic in the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open Getty

Top seed Milos Raonic enjoyed safe passage to the quarter-finals of the Delray Beach Open in Florida.

The world number three was forced to wait for most of the day to get on court after heavy rain but he did not hang about once there as he beat Borna Coric 6-3 7-6 (7/2).

Raonic will meet Kyle Edmund in the last eight after the British number three progressed past Yen-Hsun Lu 6-3 3-6 6-2.

  • Read more

Edmund wins for the second time in a month by opponent conceding

Third seed Jack Sock dropped only five games in a 6-4 6-1 success over Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, the same scoreline by which Steve Johnson, seeded fifth, beat Yoshihito Nishioka.

The top seeds in action all made it through to the quarter-finals of the Open 13 in Marseille.

Third seed Nick Kyrgios, the champion last year, opened the defence of his crown with the easiest of wins against Malek Jaziri, triumphing 6-4 6-2.

Fourth seed and home favourite Lucas Pouille edged two tight sets to send out British number four Aljaz Bedene 7-5 7-5 while there were also wins for fellow Frenchmen Richard Gasquet and Gilles Simon.

Gasquet beat Mikhail Youzhny 7-5 6-2 and Simon edged out compatriot Julien Benneteau 6-2 2-6 6-3. Benoit Paire exited, though, as Russian Daniil Medvedev beat him.

Second seed Dominic Thiem cruised into the semi-finals of the Rio Open.

The Austrian beat Dusan Lajovic 6-2 7-5 and will be favourite to win the title following top seed Kei Nishikori's surprise first-round exit.

There were also wins for Diego Schwartzman, Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Nicolas Kicker.

PA

Comments