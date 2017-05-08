Eugenie Bouchard showed those accused of cheating don't always win by landing her first ever win over Maria Sharapova in a Madrid Open grudge match laced with tension over the Canadian's outspoken comments over Sharapova's return to the sport after a 15-month doping ban.

Bouchard blasted the red carpet treatment laid out to Sharapova with a series of wildcards to big events last week, calling her "a cheater" and claiming a life ban should have been imposed on the Russian for testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

And she blasted her off the court in the Spanish capital 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in a thrilling near three-hour contest with a performance reminiscent of the form that made her the sport's golden girl three years ago.

A meeting between players ranked 258 and 60 in the world wouldn't normally demand the prime time setting of the night session at Madrid's "Magic Box", described by Sharapova as "eerie" with its multiple steel surrounded VIP boxes court side.

They were filled to the rafters, though, whilst back in the cheap seats a large Russian flag draped over unused rows was representative of what has been a warm reception for Sharapova.

Sharapova stuck first in a topsy-turvy contest (Getty)



Sharapova claimed to be above Bouchard's jibes as she continues to block out the travelling media circus following her every move on her return to the WTA Tour after making the semi-finals in Stuttgart last week.

Even by her standards there was an extra edge to her guttural roar as she unloaded all the power she could summon upon Bouchard.

Bouchard significantly raised her level against Sharapova ( Getty )

Sharapova struck first in a topsy-turvy first set with a searing forehand down the line to lead 4-2.

However, Bouchard, who admitted to being extra motivated to face her fallen idol, wasn't bowed and broke twice in a three game run to serve for the set at 5-4.

The Canadian jumps for joy after winning a point ( Getty )

Sharapova upped her intensity once more to break back to 15, but a marathon 18-point 11th game tipped the balance of the first set Bouchard's way when Sharapova fired long and Bouchard served it out 7-5.

If Sharapova wasn't angered enough by being dragged through the mud, losing just her second set in 10 against Bouchard did the trick.

Despite speculation the pair shook hands at the net (Getty)

"I want you to be the hunter," coach Sven Groeneveld told Sharapova and Bouchard was soon being pulled apart as Sharapova reeled off four straight games to take the second set 6-2.

Break points aplenty came and went for both players at the start of the third before Bouchard finally made the breakthrough to lead 4-3.

Bouchard celebrates after her three-set win ( Getty )

Adversity brought of the best of Sharapova's champion qualities once more as she broke straight back, but she then throw away a 30-0 lead as Bouchard broke again to serve for the match.

And the 23-year-old held her nerve, seeing off another two break points and an unfortunate let cord on her first match point to celebrate wildly before exchanging a frosty handshake at the net.