Johanna Konta and Heather Watson secured victory for Great Britain in their opening Fed Cup tie against Portugal in Estonia.

New captain Anne Keothavong leads the squad into the Europe/Africa Group One competition, where Britain will also face Turkey and Latvia in the round robin phase ahead of a potential play-off for a place in the World Group II.

Watson, the British number two, breezed through Wednesday's opening rubber against Ines Murta, whose singles ranking is 546, to complete a 6-1 6-1 victory in under an hour.

As world number 10, Konta, who reached the Australian Open quarter-finals, is the highest ranked player in the zonal group.

The 25-year-old wasted little time in taking control of the second rubber against Michelle Larcher de Brito.

The British number one claimed the opening set 6-2 against the world number 246 in just 30 minutes.

Larcher de Brito, though, held her own at the start of the second set and forced a couple of break chances.

Konta, though, saved each time before then pushing through a break of her own to lead 4-3 and went on to close out a 6-2 6-4 victory on her first match point.

With Great Britain already 2-0 ahead in the best-of-three tie, the doubles is now a dead rubber, as Laura Robson later teams up with 25-year-old Jocelyn Rae against Larcher de Brito and Murta.

Watson, the world number 72, praised Keothavong's leadership as Britain look to return to the competition's top tier for the first time since 1993.

In an interview on the British Tennis Twitter account, Watson said: "It was great having Annie there. She was great and she'll continue to do a great job and so far I've really been enjoying on the trip with her as captain."

PA