When does the French Open start?

The second Grand Slam of the season lasts for 14 days, with the first round beginning on Sunday 28 May.

The opening round of the tournament ends two days later on Tuesday, with the final of the women’s singles taking place on Saturday 10 June and the men’s final taking place a day later.

Where can I watch it?

ITV have broadcasting rights to the tournament with live matches shown on ITV1 and ITV2.

British Eurosport will also show a select number of matches across their two television channels. And keep an eye on the Independent’s Tennis section for match reports, previews and live blogs.

Last year's champions at the 2017 draw ceremony ( Getty )

What happened last year?

In the men’s singles, Andy Murray reached the final weekend at Roland-Garros for the very first time but was beaten by Novak Djokovic, in a victory that saw the Serbian complete a career grand slam. Djokovic also became the first man since the great Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all of the four majors at once.

Garbine Muguruza won the Coupe Suzanne Lenglen, defeating the World No 1 Serena Williams in straight sets in the final. It was the Spaniard’s first ever Grand Slam victory.

Muguruza won the women's singles last year ( Getty )

What are the latest odds?

Men’s singles:

Rafael Nadal (10/11) Novak Djokovic (4/1) Stan Wawrinka (12/1) Andy Murray (12/1) Dominic Thiem (14/1)

Nadal is the favourite with the bookies ( Getty )

Women’s singles:

Simona Halep (4/1) Elina Svitolina (7/1) Garbine Muguruza (9/1) Kristina Mladenovic (11/1) Svetlana Kuznetsova (12/1)

The home crowd will be cheering on Mladenovic ( Getty )

What happened in the draw?

There will be no gentle start for the favourites at the French Open starting this weekend, with nine-time winner Rafa Nadal and defending champion Novak Djokovic on a semi-final collision course.

Fourth seed Nadal, who has only lost one match on clay this season, was handed a tricky first-round opponent in the mercurial Benoit Paire on Friday.

Serbian Djokovic, the second seed, will take on Spain's Marcel Granollers, a man who has won three of his four ATP titles on the red dirt.

World number one Andy Murray, who has been struggling this season, will play Russian Andrey Kuznetsov and faces a potential third-round with either claycourt specialist Nicolas Almagro or Argentine Juan Martin Del Potro.

Third seed Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland, the 2015 champion, will face a qualifier and could meet Murray in the semi-finals.

Wawrinka will be hoping to win for the second time ( Getty )

In the women's draw Czech Petra Kvitova, who has not played competitive tennis since being stabbed during a burglary at her home last December, was included as 15th seed thanks to her protected ranking.

Providing she is fit to play, she will take on American Julia Boserup.

Defending champion Garbine Muguruza was handed a tricky first round as she will take on the 2010 champion, Italian Francesca Schiavone.

There will be a clash of champions when Schiavone plays Muguruza ( Getty )

On her possible path to the final, the fourth-seeded Spaniard could also face American Venus Williams.

World number one Angelique Kerber will open her campaign against Ekaterina Makarova.

Several top names will not feature in this year's tournament as 18-time grand slam champion Roger Federer is skipping the claycourt season, two-time champion Maria Sharapova was denied a wild card after returning from a doping ban, and three-time winner Serena Williams is expecting a child.

Which Brits will be in action?

1/7 Great Britain's French Open hopefuls We run through the stars flying the flag for Great Britain at Roland-Garros this year. Getty Images

2/7 Andy Murray The World No 1 and a finalist at Roland-Garros last year, but Murray has struggled for form this season and has already lost seven matches. Would do well to get to the second week. Getty Images

3/7 Kyle Edmund The 22-year-old can will hope to do well in Paris. He has had an impressive season and ran both Rafael Nadal and Juan Martin del Potro impressively close in recent clay-court tournaments. Getty Images

4/7 Aljaz Bedene The British number three heads into the French Open on a superb run of form having reached the final of the Hungarian Open in April. Came very close to knocking Milos Raonic out of the Istanbul Open recently, and also performed well in a Round of 32 defeat to Novak Djokovic in Rome. Getty Images

5/7 Daniel Evans Resuscitated his career last season and has reached at least the third round in his last three Slams, but has an aversion to playing on clay. Has only ever entered the French Open once before, when he lost in the first round of qualifying in 2014. Getty Images

6/7 Johanna Konta Given Murray’s struggles with form and fitness, Konta is perhaps Great Britain’s best hope of success in Paris. The World No 8 won the biggest tournament of her career at this year’s Miami Open and, on her day, she really can beat anybody. Getty Images

7/7 Heather Watson (qualifying) Currently playing in qualifying. The British number two recovered from losing the first set in her first round match against World No 172 Anastasiya Komardina and will play the Czech Republic’s Tereza Smitková for a place in the next round. Getty Images

